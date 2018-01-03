Porsche Reports All-Time U.S. Sales Record for 2017

Porsche just wrapped up another all-around great year. The German premium brand just finished 2017 by hitting an all-time sales record in the U.S. after selling a total of 55,420 vehicles, marking a 2.1 percent increase over 2016 sales. This adds to a long and consistent streak of best years ever for the brand in the States.



"Demand for four-door and two-door Porsche sports cars allowed PCNA [Porsche Cars North America] to achieve another annual record in 2017, making it the eighth consecutive year of increased sales," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA in a release. "The Macan and Panamera model lines posted double-digit growth, and we can expect an additional boost with the arrival of our all-new Cayenne in the second half of the year."



Indeed, the Macan and the Panamera were largely responsible for the brand’s growth with the Macan continuing as the best selling Porsche in the U.S., now by an even wider margin. The 911 saw a small jump in sales as well, likely thanks to the multiple special editions of the iconic sports car that came out in 2017.



The 718 and the Cayenne, however, took a bit of a hit. The Boxster/Cayman sold over 1,000 fewer units in 2017 versus 2016 and the Cayenne saw a decrease of over 2,000 units. The slower sales for the Cayenne could be credited to anticipation for the new model coming out this year, but it’s hard to explain the slump of the Boxster and Cayman which are supposed to be the brand’s more affordable, entry-level sports cars.



Porsche didn’t only have a good year for new cars. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned cars saw a 12.5 percent jump in 2017 with a total of 19,104 units delivered. Porsche is one of our favorite brands to root for and we hope to see it continue its sales streak for many years to come.