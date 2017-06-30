Watch David Donohue's Porsche 911 Turbo Attack The Pikes Peak Hillclimb From Inside The Car

If you're interested in what a 991 Turbo with some serious aerodynamic modifications is like to drive up the winding road in Colorado, here is the onboard video from David's full sub-10-minute run. Looking at the split times, Rhys Millen was much faster than David in the lower sections of the mountain, but as the elevation increased, David clawed back a bunch of time. It's unclear what it was that helped him gain that much speed, but perhaps it was just confidence in the car and the road and himself. Either way, well done Donohue, and we hope to see you back at the mountain next year! Maybe in a GT2 RS?