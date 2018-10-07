NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson Buys Truex Jr. Team Kiddie Bikes as Apology for Roval Wreck

The gag gifts apparently came as a result of Truex Jr.'s crew chief saying Johnson could make up for the accident by buying them all road bikes.

By Caleb Jacobs
Jimmie Johnson / Twitter
Caleb JacobsView Caleb Jacobs's Articles

Last week's NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Charlotte Roval saw its peak during the last lap in which Ryan Blaney took advantage of a crashed Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. for the victory. This led to a bit of back-and-forth between the latter two veterans, both premier series champions in their own right, when Truex Jr. called Johnson's move on him "last corner desperation." Jimmie took note of his opponent's comments and extended a half-hearted, albeit hilarious, apology at Dover International Speedway on Sunday when he played a prank on the Furniture Row Racing team

Johnson claims that FRR crew chief Cole Pearn jokingly told him that he'd let bygones be bygones if the No. 48 Chevrolet driver would buy the entire Truex Jr. crew road bikes. In response, Johnson went to a Walmart near Dover, where the Cup Series is racing this weekend, and bought each member of the No. 78 Toyota team their own kiddie bike as a jab at Pearn.

Certainly not what they all had in mind, I'm sure.

At least the two rivals can remain lighthearted after last Sunday's NASCAR playoff elimination round. While Truex Jr. advanced and sits third in the points standings, Johnson was axed from the chase and will have to try again in 2019 for his shot at an eighth Cup Series championship. 

Meanwhile, Dover is Johnson's track of preference as he touts a record 11 wins at the fabled "Monster Mile." He'll be looking to recreate that magic and claim his first win of 2018 at the Delaware short track.

MORE TO READ