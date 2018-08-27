Alexander Rossi's Car That Won the 100th Indy 500 Sold for Over $1.1 Million

The Dallara DW12 Indy car that Alexander Rossi drove to victory in the 2016 Indianapolis 500, the 100th running of the race, sold Saturday at auction for $1,127,500.

The car, chassis number 037, is under a signed loan agreement with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and will remain in its custody through December 31, 2018. The buyer has not been identified, and according to Mecum Auctions, its hammer price fell slightly short of official expectations, which projected a $1,175,000 to $1,250,000 winning bid.

Though it comes with its paddle-shifted, six-speed Xtrac transmission, the corresponding 2.2-liter, twin-turbo Honda V-6 that powered Rossi's Dallara to victory in the race will not be included. Instead, an optional 99-year engine lease contract can be triggered by the DW12's new owner starting in October of 2020 (when the current engine regulatory era ends), wherein they can drop more than $125,000 to have the race-winning engine rebuilt and fitted to the car, and agree to display it in the aforementioned museum for three months per year, between April and June.