Honda Performance Development Confirms Fernando Alonso IndyCar Test

Fernando Alonso has always been a hot commodity in European motorsports, but he's about to become a worldwide phenomenon with IndyCar dying to bring him over the United States. And although nothing about the two-time world champion's future career plans have been confirmed, Honda just issued a press release that solidified Alonso's participation at an upcoming road course test.

The statement was released by Honda's division responsible for providing IndyCar teams with engines and engineering know-how, Honda Power Development (HPD), and it clarifies that Honda engines are supplied to specific teams with strict contracts in place. The release also mentions that HPD has been running near maximum capacity for most of 2018 in order to provide a top-shelf product, and that discussions with potential new teams are "only ongoing and not confirmed."

You may be wondering what this has to do with Alonso? Well, given the abrupt ending to McLaren and Honda's relationship in Formula 1, it was rumored that Honda was reluctant to do business with McLaren and possibly even Alonso in IndyCar. However, HPD President Art St. Cyr claims that Fernando will test a Honda-powered IndyCar in the near future, although he doesn't mention where, when, or with who?