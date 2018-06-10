Take a Behind the Scenes Look at RAD Industries' Formula Drift Team HQ

We have covered RAD Industries and Formula Drift Pro 1 driver Dan Burkett in the past. This weekend, The Drive was able to visit the crew in person to get a behind the scenes look inside the slide-happy, name-worthy shop.

RAD Industries has been in business since 2014. The name of the shop is a play on the duo of owners, the husband and wife team of Renee and Dan Burkett—basically, R(enee) And D(an) Industries. Along with a steady influx of customer cars, the shop has played temporary home to many race teams including Burkett's own.

Before having his own facility to store his cars, Formula Drift driver Chris Forsberg had his personal projects and drift machines maintained at RAD. Burkett's garage also previously housed the Latvian HGK Racing Team and Formula Drift driver Kristaps Bluss to prep for the season-opening Long Beach FD event as well as the season-ending Irwindale battle.

At the time of The Drive's visit, Burkett and RAD Industries were hot off the fourth round of the 2018 Formula Drift season at Wall Speedway in New Jersey. At Wall, Burkett made the Top 32 but had an accident during his lead run with friend Chris Forsberg. The rear of Burkett's Supra caught the wall, putting an end to the crew's action for the weekend.