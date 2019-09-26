Thursday Tech News Roundup: China Slips, Musk Warns, Cyber Rules Stall, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 26, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- China Slips in its Rush to Embrace Electric Vehicles - Wall Street Journal
- Elon Musk Shouts Support for Volkswagen CEO Amid Renewed Emission Scandal - Observer
- Elon Musk warns that 'advanced AI' will soon manipulate social media platforms - Fastcompany
- Chinese Electric Car Manufacturers Paranoid About Market Bubble Popping - Businesstimes
- Nikola partners with CNH on fuel-cell trucks - Commercialmotor
- Cyber rules for self-driving cars stall in Congress - Thehill
- These High-Tech Sensors May Be the Key to Autonomous Cars - New York Times
- Switzerland based Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility begins operations - Just-Auto
- Deadly e-scooter crash sparks urban mobility debate in Singapore - Reuters
- Apple supplier Japan Display loses rescue funds from Chinese group - Nikkei
- Amazon develops longer-range wireless network for IoT devices - Reuters
- Apple named UK's top tech employer, US firms dominate the list - CNBC
And finally ...
- Sex in a driverless car? BMW thinks it's possible - Iol