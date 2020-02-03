Best Car Ashtrays: Prevent Odors and Remain Safe

It doesn’t feature an LED light for visibility. It weighs 7.2 ounces, making it lightweight and more prone to falling over while driving.

It comes in a range of colors to suit your vehicle’s interior. It’s made with high-quality, fire-resistant materials to keep your safety a main priority.

AUTOBAN designed this luxury leather ashtray with high-heat and corrosion-resistant materials. It’s also the most durable product on the list, thanks to the stainless steel materials surrounding the ashtray. Cleaning the ashtray is easy, as the mechanism neatly detaches, and the one-touch feature makes it easy to open to dispose of your cigarette.

No LED light is included, making it difficult to see when it’s dark. The lid can be difficult to detach for emptying and cleaning.

It doesn’t require a charging port. It’s designed with non-flammable materials to keep you and others safe.

This minimalist car ashtray is designed to eliminate interior smells and limit smoke damage within your car. It also features a universal fit for most vehicle’s cup holders. Its sleek, black design helps the ashtray blend in with most car interiors.

It has a large design, which can make storage space slightly complex for some. The product doesn’t feature a filter to prevent smoke smell.

The ashtray features a detachable lid, making it easy to remove and clean the liner. The LED light is bright enough to see the ashtray in your car when it’s dark.

This car ashtray features a clear blue light that automatically switches on when you lift the lid. A unique aspect of this product is the removable lighter, so you can conveniently light a cigarette in your car. Plus, the entire product is made with high-density, thick stainless steel to provide a sturdy and durable tray.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Consider the ashtray’s power source. Some require batteries, while others require electricity from your car’s battery. There are some top-of-the-range products that use solar power to generate the ashtray’s light.

You’ll need to clean the ashtray, so choose one that’s easy to clean. This includes a lid that’s easy to remove and an easy-to-pour design.

Consider the ashtray’s height, as this determines if you can dispose of a lengthy cigarette or just a cigarette butt.

FAQs

Q: Should you store the ashtray on the dashboard or cup holder?

A: If you regularly use your cup holder for essentials or a drink, opt for a dashboard ashtray, as this can reduce any wasted room. Placing the ashtray on a dashboard makes it easier to dispose of the cigarette while driving, but you’ll need a clip-on for installation.

Q: Do the materials make a difference?

A: Yes! Always choose heat-resistant materials and thick plastics to prevent any unwanted fires in your vehicle. For a durable ashtray, choose one with stainless steel on the exterior to prevent any damage.

Q: What other features should I look for?

A: If you often smoke while driving, it’s useful that the ashtray has a rest for the cigarette should you need to suddenly put it down. Some ashtrays are universal and designed for all vehicles, so consider if you want one that’s easy to remove from the cup holder for portability.

Final Thoughts

We rate the TAKAVU RR-2-3-1 Car Ashtray as the best car ashtray to buy right now. It has a stylish design that can fit most vehicle’s cup holders and uses non-flammable materials for optimal safety.

Alternatively, opt for the Custom Accessories Ashtray if you’re on a budget. This product doesn’t require a charging port and reduces interior smoke smells.