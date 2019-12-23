Best Come-Along Winches: Hoisting Power When You Need It

The company is American, but the winch is manufactured in China. This winch requires 120 volts AC. If you’re off in the back 40, that means a super-long extension cable or a generator will be required. Customers report poor quality control and unit failure under light loads.

Warn winches to last long enough to be handed down at least once. Its one-ton capacity makes lifting walls and roofs and pulling dents a snap. The variable speed trigger allows you to precisely place the load where desired.

Warn is one of the most respected names in winches, and this one has an easy push-button operation. This heavy-duty come-along winch has a no-load line speed of 13.8 feet per second, so it rewinds onto the spool quickly.

The cable isn’t plastic coated, so care must be taken to ensure it doesn’t fray. Users report their winches breaking under lighter loads, while others have reported the product arrived broken and the warranty was not honored.

Comfortable non-slip plastic ratchet handle grips keep your hands from slipping even when hot and sweaty. It’s precision fit, all load-bearing parts are made of high-quality steel alloy. The one-piece alloy ratchet wheel provides years of trouble-free use and safety.

This 2-ton capacity come-along winch has features found on heavier-duty winches and comes with a 12-foot aircraft cable. It will get most jobs around the house, property, and shop done. This hand winch works great as a dent puller.

Six feet of cable length puts you pretty close to the work area. Smaller winches have longer cable lengths. Some users report the winches bind under heavy loads and the notch-at-a-time feature does not work under lighter loads.

The steel cable is aircraft-grade for added strength. This cable puller winch has a notch-at-a-time let-down feature so your load can’t spring back or fall. It also has OSHA-approved safety latches on the hooks, so it won’t accidentally break free at the wrong moment.

Tips

Make sure you firmly secure the winch hooks to your polling location and your load. Incorrectly securing the hooks can cause them to slip.

Keep the area between the winch, pulling location, and the load clear of all obstacles, especially you. Failure to do so can result in injury.

Make sure your pulling or winching location is strong enough to pull from. Don’t try and pull a bent frame out using a wall stud if you don’t want to be standing in debris in your shop.

Look for a ratchet puller with a steel frame. Aluminum makes for a lighter power puller but can bend more easily.

FAQs

Q: What sort of placement accuracy can I expect with a come-along winch?

A: That largely depends on the winch and the load. With a powered winch, you can get an accuracy of less than an inch. With a manual winch, accuracy depends on the distance of the locking pawls.

Q: Can I use a come-along winch to pull stumps on my property?

A: Yes. As long as you don’t exceed the capacity of the winch and pay attention to safety procedures, stump removal is easy with come-along winches.

Q: Can I pull my car or truck out of a ditch with a come-along winch?

A: Yes, with provisions. As long as you don’t have the wheels buried up to the fender in sticky mud or clay and/or the vehicle doesn’t exceed the winch capacity, pulling a car out of a ditch should also be easy.

Q: I know shouldn’t anchor to a stud to straighten a frame. What should I anchor to?

A: You should anchor to the floor of your shop. You need to measure the height of the piece being pulled and the angle at which it needs to be pulled and use concrete anchors to secure your pulling point to the floor of your shop and get it at the required height.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for best come-along winch overall is the Maasdam Pow’R Pull 8000SB. This winch has enough capacity for most jobs big and small. The Maasdam Pow’R Pull 144SB-6, our pick for the best value come-along winch, is strong enough to pull stumps and get your car out of the ditch.