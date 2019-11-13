Best Breathalyzers: Stay Safe and Legal Behind the Wheel

Tips

Choose a breathalyzer that is approved by the FDA and comply with DOT and NHTSA rules and regulations to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.

Personal breath alcohol testers usually come with a number of mouthpieces. If cost is a major factor, look for a unit that won’t be affected if you wash and reuse mouthpieces.

If a breathalyzer has the option to display results in different units, make sure you know how to interpret these accurately before heading out.

FAQs

Q: Can breathalyzers be cheated?

A: Stories circulate about people cheating police breathalyzers with mints or coffee or copper coins under the tongue, but these have mostly been disproven or are not successful because of improvements in technology. Any attempt to cheat a breath tester is both highly irresponsible and extremely dangerous.

Q: Do breathalyzers need calibrating?

A: Yes, most will need calibrating at least once every 12 months to ensure precise results, depending on how often they’re used. The manufacturer’s instructions will tell you what to look out for. You must send some devices out for recalibration, while others include a removable unit that can be swapped out for a newly re-calibrated one.

Q: Why am I able to adjust warning limits on a breathalyzer?

A: The current legal limit in the US for alcohol while driving is 0.08 percent, but you might find this is more than you are comfortable reaching. Response to alcohol is highly individual, so some units allow you to set the warning limit lower than this for your own confidence and safety.

Final Thoughts

Our best overall pick is the professional-grade iSOBER 10 Breathalyzer, which comes with a free app. The Jastek Professional Portable Digital Breath Alcohol Tester with its customizable settings is our best value breathalyzer.