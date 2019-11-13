Best Breathalyzers: Stay Safe and Legal Behind the Wheel

Never again risk driving under the influence with these top personal breathalyzers

By Trey Williams
A personal breathalyzer is a must-have gadget for any responsible driver who wants to guarantee he or she is below the legal alcohol limit before getting behind the wheel. With professional-grade DOT- and NHTSA-compliant units available on the market, a portable alcohol breath tester can help you find the balance between having a drink and staying on the right side of the law.

  Best Overall
    iSOBER 10 Breathalyzer
    Summary
    Summary

    A professional-grade, DOT- and NHTSA-compliant alcohol breathalyzer with accurate fuel cell sensor technology and customizable free app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS for monitoring and record keeping. Includes a one-year warranty and 24/7  technical support.

    Pros
    Pros

    It can be used alone or in conjunction with an app, but no additional costs or subscriptions are required either way. Includes a self-diagnosis system to ensure sensor quality is checked and guaranteed at every use.

    Cons
    Cons

    Package includes five mouthpieces, but a new one is recommended for each use, and replacements can be pricey. There can be issues installing and opening the app.

  Best Value
    Jastek Professional Portable Digital Breath Alcohol Tester
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    Highly accurate, easy-to-use portable breathalyzer with an LCD screen and energy-saving design features. Test rating is adjustable to the six most commonly-used units, and the detection range is between 0 and 0.190 percent BAC. Includes a 60-day warranty with unconditional refund or replacement.

    Pros
    Pros

    Users can set own values for “caution” and “alarming” depending on personal needs. The unit stores up to 32 previous test results for monitoring and review.

    Cons
    Cons

    Battery life leaves a lot to be desired. The range of measurement units available can cause confusion and difficulty interpreting results.

  Honorable Mention
    BACtrack Scout Breathalyzer
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    DOT- and NHTSA-compliant breath alcohol tester uses platinum-based Xtend Fuel Cell Sensor for accurate and professional-grade results. Smaller and lighter than an iPhone with an included carry case for maximum portability and one-button operation for ease of use. Includes a one-year warranty with guaranteed repair or replacement.

    Pros
    Pros

    Batteries are included, and specifications state unit will perform up to 1,000 breath tests before these need to be replaced. Mouthpieces can be washed and reused without any problem. 

    Cons
    Cons

    The sensor needs recalibrating at approximately six-month intervals, which incurs an individual cost each time. Accuracy of results is very dependent on usage and control of airflow, which can be difficult to achieve.

Tips

  • Choose a breathalyzer that is approved by the FDA and comply with DOT and NHTSA rules and regulations to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.
  • Personal breath alcohol testers usually come with a number of mouthpieces. If cost is a major factor, look for a unit that won’t be affected if you wash and reuse mouthpieces.
  • If a breathalyzer has the option to display results in different units, make sure you know how to interpret these accurately before heading out.

FAQs

Q: Can breathalyzers be cheated?

A: Stories circulate about people cheating police breathalyzers with mints or coffee or copper coins under the tongue, but these have mostly been disproven or are not successful because of improvements in technology. Any attempt to cheat a breath tester is both highly irresponsible and extremely dangerous.

Q: Do breathalyzers need calibrating?

A: Yes, most will need calibrating at least once every 12 months to ensure precise results, depending on how often they’re used. The manufacturer’s instructions will tell you what to look out for. You must send some devices out for recalibration, while others include a removable unit  that can be swapped out for a newly re-calibrated one.

Q: Why am I able to adjust warning limits on a breathalyzer?

A: The current legal limit in the US for alcohol while driving is 0.08 percent, but you might find this is more than you are comfortable reaching. Response to alcohol is highly individual, so some units allow you to set the warning limit lower than this for your own confidence and safety.

Final Thoughts

Our best overall pick is the professional-grade iSOBER 10 Breathalyzer, which comes with a free app. The Jastek Professional Portable Digital Breath Alcohol Tester with its customizable settings is our best value breathalyzer.

