Best Breathalyzers: Stay Safe and Legal Behind the Wheel
Never again risk driving under the influence with these top personal breathalyzers
- Best OveralliSOBER 10 BreathalyzerSummarySummary
A professional-grade, DOT- and NHTSA-compliant alcohol breathalyzer with accurate fuel cell sensor technology and customizable free app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS for monitoring and record keeping. Includes a one-year warranty and 24/7 technical support.ProsPros
It can be used alone or in conjunction with an app, but no additional costs or subscriptions are required either way. Includes a self-diagnosis system to ensure sensor quality is checked and guaranteed at every use.ConsCons
Package includes five mouthpieces, but a new one is recommended for each use, and replacements can be pricey. There can be issues installing and opening the app.
- Best ValueJastek Professional Portable Digital Breath Alcohol TesterSummarySummary
Highly accurate, easy-to-use portable breathalyzer with an LCD screen and energy-saving design features. Test rating is adjustable to the six most commonly-used units, and the detection range is between 0 and 0.190 percent BAC. Includes a 60-day warranty with unconditional refund or replacement.ProsPros
Users can set own values for “caution” and “alarming” depending on personal needs. The unit stores up to 32 previous test results for monitoring and review.ConsCons
Battery life leaves a lot to be desired. The range of measurement units available can cause confusion and difficulty interpreting results.
- Honorable MentionBACtrack Scout BreathalyzerSummarySummary
DOT- and NHTSA-compliant breath alcohol tester uses platinum-based Xtend Fuel Cell Sensor for accurate and professional-grade results. Smaller and lighter than an iPhone with an included carry case for maximum portability and one-button operation for ease of use. Includes a one-year warranty with guaranteed repair or replacement.ProsPros
Batteries are included, and specifications state unit will perform up to 1,000 breath tests before these need to be replaced. Mouthpieces can be washed and reused without any problem.ConsCons
The sensor needs recalibrating at approximately six-month intervals, which incurs an individual cost each time. Accuracy of results is very dependent on usage and control of airflow, which can be difficult to achieve.