Best Bike Locks: Prevent It From Being Stolen

Whether you commute on your bike or ride it around for fun, there will come a time when you need to leave it unsupervised. Parking at a bike rack is fine, but it may get stolen. A durable bike lock will make sure it’s there when you return. By entering a unique code or using a padlock you can ensure your bike isn’t taken while you’re away. Here are the best bike locks to consider to protect your bike against thieves.

  • Best Overall
    Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Bike Lock
    Summary
    Includes 14 mm thick six-sided chain links made out of tough steel. The chain is protected by a thick and sturdy nylon cover.
    Pros
    The lock is developed out of a durable high-performance 15mm steel shackle for additional protection. It is reinforced by a steel crossbar and hardened double deadbolt.
    Cons
    The chain may be a bit short for some bike racks but can be extended. It’s heavy and can be a hassle to unlock.
  • Best Value
    Willceal Bike Lock Bicycle Chain Lock
    Summary
    This is a five-digit combination lock. It’s designed with thick flexible steel cables coated with a strong PVC to prevent scratches.
    Pros
    The lock comes with a mounting bracket, an easy-to-set and configure personalized code combination with up to 100,000 possible codes. Also, the whole kit is lightweight.
    Cons
    Unlocking can be a hassle if the numbers aren’t properly aligned. It’s only 4.5 feet long, and the numbers may freeze up in frigid temperatures.
  • Honorable Mention
    Sigtuna Bike Lock
    Summary
    The lock is made out of sturdy 16 mm hardened ABS steel and features a double bolt mechanism with pick-resistant technology.
    Pros
    The kit includes three laser-cut keys, so you always have an extra set; four feet of 10mm thick cabling to lock down the bike; and a robust mounting bracket with a one-button release.
    Cons
    The design leaves the keyhole open so rain can get inside of it. The instructions can be confusing, and the plastic around the cables feels flimsy.

Tips

  • If you are using a combination code lock, make sure you use a code that isn’t easy to guess. Try to avoid birthdays or anniversaries, if possible.
  • For additional security, get a bike lock that is a vibrant color. They are more noticeable and can be spotted from a distance.
  • It’s best to write down or choose a combination code that you won’t easily forget. If you are unable to remember the code, you may be forced to cut off the lock or call a locksmith.

FAQs

Q: Can a bike lock be used to lock multiple bikes?

A: Not all of them will be able to do this. To efficiently lock down multiple bikes, you need a lock with a longer cable. One that is just 4 feet long may not be enough to reach a second bike. 

Q: Where do I put a bike lock when I’m riding the bike?

A: Most locks can be stored in a bike bag or left on the bike while you ride. However, if you put it on the frame you want to make sure it is secured tightly and does not drag or hang from the bike where it can snag on a branch or on your clothing. More robust locks may need to be stored in a backpack or pannier.

Q: Will a bike lock scratch or dent the frame?

A: They can scratch and chip the paint on your bike if they do not have a protective pad around the chain. While many chains include PVC, rubber, or foam padding, others do not. If you need to replace the padding or want to protect your bike, you can wrap cloth around the frame or the chains.

Final Thoughts

If you want one of the best bike locks to protect your bike, consider the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Bike Lock, which has a sturdy and durable mechanism. 

There is the Willceal Bike Lock Bicycle Chain Lock, which is protected by a thick PVC material and comes with thousands of possible combinations to keep your bike right where it is.

