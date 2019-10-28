Best Bike Locks: Prevent It From Being Stolen

Tips

If you are using a combination code lock, make sure you use a code that isn’t easy to guess. Try to avoid birthdays or anniversaries, if possible.

For additional security, get a bike lock that is a vibrant color. They are more noticeable and can be spotted from a distance.

It’s best to write down or choose a combination code that you won’t easily forget. If you are unable to remember the code, you may be forced to cut off the lock or call a locksmith.

FAQs

Q: Can a bike lock be used to lock multiple bikes?

A: Not all of them will be able to do this. To efficiently lock down multiple bikes, you need a lock with a longer cable. One that is just 4 feet long may not be enough to reach a second bike.

Q: Where do I put a bike lock when I’m riding the bike?

A: Most locks can be stored in a bike bag or left on the bike while you ride. However, if you put it on the frame you want to make sure it is secured tightly and does not drag or hang from the bike where it can snag on a branch or on your clothing. More robust locks may need to be stored in a backpack or pannier.

Q: Will a bike lock scratch or dent the frame?

A: They can scratch and chip the paint on your bike if they do not have a protective pad around the chain. While many chains include PVC, rubber, or foam padding, others do not. If you need to replace the padding or want to protect your bike, you can wrap cloth around the frame or the chains.

Final Thoughts

If you want one of the best bike locks to protect your bike, consider the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Bike Lock, which has a sturdy and durable mechanism.

There is the Willceal Bike Lock Bicycle Chain Lock, which is protected by a thick PVC material and comes with thousands of possible combinations to keep your bike right where it is.