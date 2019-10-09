Best Screw Extractors: Remove Stubborn Screws

Tips

Apply a few drops of penetrating oil around the screw and leave it to settle in for a few minutes. It will help you slide the screw out easier.

Before drilling, cover the drilling tool with thread cutting oil that will help you drill through the metal in a shorter time.

Consider using a sharpening knife to restore the sharp threads of a blunt extractor. If the threads are too worn out, you should consider replacing the extractor.

FAQs

Q: What’s the use of the drill bit on the extractor?

A: The drill bit helps to remove screws with a stripped head. This occurs when you try to turn the head of the screw and find that there’s no friction, and the screw won’t turn. You can drill into the screw head to create threads and use the screw extractor to remove the screw by turning it in the opposite direction of the drilled threads.

Q: What’s a screw extractor’s ideal length?

A: There’s no standard length for an extractor. You should use one that’s compatible with the type of screw that you want to remove. The short and small diameter extractors work just as well as the larger versions. The only difference is the amount of time you will take to extract the screw, which depends on its size.

Q: Do screw extractors come with warranties?

A: It depends on the make, model, and brand you choose. Some companies give warranties for their products as a guarantee of their quality, but such tools don’t come cheap. Some manufacturers don’t offer warranties since the durability of the hand tool is also dependent on the user.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the IRWIN Screw Extractor. It comes with many replacement pieces, which are sturdy enough to remove stripped and damaged screws.

Our value pick is the Essential Tools Damaged Screw Extractor Kit. You get a four-piece set of drill bits and a screw extractor for the price of one.

Which screw extractor do you recommend? Let us know in the comments below.