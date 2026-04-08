Toyota Made Most of Its Lineup Hybrids. Now Prius Sales Are Collapsing

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Of all things it’s the Toyota Prius that has our attention as of late. While it might not sound exciting this hybrid started arguably a revolution, a segment, and really a moment in time. From the red carpet and celebrities to pinching pennies at the pump, the Prius has served a role in the automotive ecosystem.

Things aren’t going terribly well as of late for the Prius. What was once a cultural sensation and icon is now experiencing plummeting sales as we enter the second quarter of 2026, and are midway through the fifth-generation model’s lifecycle. Toyota offered an explanation for the dwindling sales, but it doesn’t fully pass the smell test. Is the Prius on borrowed time and has the moment for the icon passed?

The latest episode of The Drivecast takes a hard look at the numbers in terms of Prius sales, subsequently Camry sales after getting a response from Toyota, and the overarching reasons sales of what was once a cultural sensation are spiraling. Ironically, this is taking place in a timeline where the Prius looks cool.

First day? The Drivecast is The Drive‘s weekly podcast with new episodes being released every Wednesday. Each week The Drivecast takes you behind-the-scenes of the biggest stories, controversies, and characters shaping the automotive industry and the way our roads look today. The podcast is powered by The Drive‘s inside access, and takes you through our original reporting, shares our exclusive insights, and expands on those stories in ways that aren’t possible with a written article.

You can listen to the latest and previous episodes of The Drivecast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music. Love what you hear? Hit us with a five-star review to help get The Drivecast in front of more people. Have a suggestion, request, or feedback? Drop us a line at feedback@thedrive.com. We read every email.