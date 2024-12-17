Yes, You Can Really Get a Fiat 500e For $0 Down and $0 Per Month

Fiat dealers are struggling to sell the 500e so badly that some are practically giving them away. The Larry H Miller Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Fiat dealership in Denver, Colorado is currently running a promotion to lease the electric hatchback for $0 down and $0 per month. That isn’t a typo—zero dollars down and zero per month.

Of course, there are a couple of catches. You have to be a Colorado resident, have a credit score of 700 or above, and you are still required to pay tax and the disposition fee at signing. So, upfront you’re actually handing over $1,692, which equates to around $62 per month across the length of the lease. That’s it, though. After that, it’s $0 per month for 27 months and 10,000 miles per year. However, one Coloradoan told The Autopian that he secured one of these zero-dollar Fiats and only paid $1,111 at signing.

Stellantis

The dealership was reportedly swamped with customers trying to snag the absurdly cheap lease deal, so it’s unclear how long inventory will be available. At the time of writing this, there are 52 500es available on Larry H Miller’s website, all of which seem to be the same base-spec Inspi(RED) model.

At $34,794 to start, the 500e was never a good deal for customers, perhaps because it was a solid one for Fiat. As much as we liked the little “espresso shot” of a car, its 149 miles of range and 117 horsepower are clearly bad value when similarly priced competitors, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Chevrolet Equinox EV, offer better figures. It doesn’t help that the 500e is a very particular flavor of commuter, with its cutesy styling and cramped interior, that certainly isn’t for everyone. But owning one for two years, for just under $2,000 total, seems like too good a value to pass up, even if you don’t love the car. If I lived in Colorado, I’d be sprinting to Larry H Miller right now.

