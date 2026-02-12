Will Toyota’s Rolls-Royce and Bentley Rival Have an 800-HP V12?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The dazzling Century Coupe concept that Toyota unveiled last October in Tokyo represented more than a vision. It was a statement of intent to pursue the pinnacle of automotive luxury and take the fight to Bentley and Rolls-Royce—not just in Japan but around the world. A new rumor has revived hope that Toyota will do this not with merely any internal-combustion engine, but with an electrically assisted, twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12, good for a total output of 800 horsepower.

Yes, Toyota had our curiosity, but now it has our attention. The report originated in Magazine X, a Japanese auto publication, and comes to us by way of our friends at MotorTrend. This stout hybrid powertrain will supposedly be paired with all-wheel drive for the high-riding coupe and, of course, an automatic transmission. What, you expected the typical Century client to row their own gears?

The engine is reportedly still in development, and it’s currently unclear whether Toyota has opted to cast the thing from scratch or double up on the 3.0-liter BMW six-cylinder it knows well from the GR Supra.

These are some of the many questions surrounding the two-door, amber coupe we saw last fall. Toyota has confirmed that this new Century will be a global product, but it’s too early to tell when we’ll actually be able to see it in the flesh. Chances are strong it’ll be sold through Lexus dealerships here in the States, but naturally, not just any Lexus dealership. Only those that meet the exacting standards befitting the Century marque—not to mention the $200K-plus GR GT—will have the privilege of carrying Toyota’s most exclusive vehicles alongside UX Hybrids that cost a fifth as much.

One thing is for sure, though: If that’s the retail strategy Toyota goes for, it’ll be an unusual sight. As of last year, every V12-equipped vehicle still for sale came from a European marque. We’re talking Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Gordon Murray. Imagine Toyota making itself a part of that elite company. As the world’s largest automaker, it’s about time.

