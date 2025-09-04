What ‘Britishness’ Means to McLaren in an Era of Big Changes

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The nationality of a car company is a big part of its identity to many enthusiasts. I know I have strong associations between BMW and Germany, Ford and America, Ferrari and Italy, and so on. But the automotive industry is a globalized one. British supercar maker McLaren, in particular, is entering an increasingly international era. Its CEO, Nick Collins, had some comments on how the brand plans to preserve its “Britishness” as it tries to broaden its appeal abroad and potentially even offshore some production.

Mr. Collins (no relation to me) shared insights on this with our Editor-in-Chief, Kyle Cheromcha, at Monterey Car Week last month. While talking about trying to sell the same cars to the young and affluent in both China and America, Cheromcha asked about what the “Britishness of McLaren” means for the future.

“I love this question actually, because it’s something we talk about all the time,” said Collins. “There’s a certain maverick spirit and just the position that I think comes out of British culture. We’ve got a lovely image back home of a piece of architecture … Almost a Victorian building that’s got very modern lattice work, modern roof. Or if you look at fashion, someone like Vivienne Westwood, that is following the rules and then breaking the rules.”

It sounded like he was trying to describe a unique combination of traditional looks with tactical deployments of modernity.

“… if you look at British design when it’s at its best, it follows basic rules of design but then breaks them at the same time. And so this slightly maverick—I think of James Hunt, some of these slightly roguish characters—that maverickness I think has been there through the history of this brand. In the race world, we were the first adopt the carbon fiber monocoque, the tub for the race cars, even the F1, the P1. So that maverickness in engineering and the technology, that braveness to do something somewhat radical. The sense of fun to just do something and be around each other. And I think Zak [Brown]’s done a wonderful job of that on the race team, an environment of fun that allows people to be the best versions of themselves and it’s playing out handsomely for them at the moment.”

The evolution of McLaren road car design. Clockwise from top left: McLaren F1, MP4-12C, P1, and W1. McLaren

He then pivoted from vibes to describing design more specifically.

“And then from a design perspective, to have the [confidence] to do the unexpected or the unusual. And I think you can look at other British brands, and I worked in a couple of them, where you do a car that frankly if you followed the rules of the time or the perceived wisdom of the time, nobody rationally would do it. And yet you do it. People adopt it because it captures the imagination. And I think that’s that slightly rebellious spirit that comes out in British design and innovation and craft. That is what we’re trying to latch onto, that we won’t do necessarily the obvious or expected. And I think that’s very much in the McLaren of today from a technical perspective, and has been since the modern era of the road car business, we want to dial that up even more.”

Collins went on to talk about how F1 race teams emerged from the U.K., motivated largely by ambitious individuals like Bruce McLaren himself (a New Zealander).

“The sort of ’60s, ’70s era of the U.K. that was just bold, trying stuff. But if you study automotive designs in the U.K. there’s a sort of formality of execution and certain rules that go into British design from a car perspective that get talked about a lot. But when you look at British creativity, whether it be fashion, architecture or even design, you do get this juxtaposition of conforming [to] rules and breaking the rules. If you just break the rules, it doesn’t look like anything. If you just conform [to] the rules, it looks pretty stable and boring. It’s the mixture, it’s in the middle, and as I said, it’s what people don’t expect.”

Cheromcha invoked some other big British car designers—Aston Martin’s Marek Reichman and Jaguar Land Rover’s Gerry McGovern—to get Collins’ take on their respective philosophies. McGovern is a hardcore minimalist, as evidenced by how featureless every Land Rover has become under his eye. Reichman isn’t quite as committed to stripping everything to its essence. With that conversational context, McLaren’s Collins had this to say:

A Land Rover Defender 110 and Aston Martin Vantage. Land Rover, Aston Martin

“It’s a lovely quote we’ve had in the business from Coco Chanel: ‘Before you go out, take one more thing off.’ And sometimes we look at some of our designs, and I’ll say to the design team and say, ‘Can you read your own quote? Take one more.’ You’re over trying, and you can make it reductive. Which would be the phrase that my dear friend and old colleague Gerry would say, you can reduce to nothing. Not saying he is, which is probably Marek’s point. I would say it’s just enough of something, but with a twist of the unexpected. Some of the British designs that lasted the longest, you think of some of the classic cars, if they dropped down from space, you’d have thought they came from outer space when they landed. And it’s almost like that sixties era of Britain was the heyday of design, music, fashion, whatever.”

“What I love about the ‘conform to the rules, break the rules,’ is if you just break the rules, you’re just going to shock people. It’ll be a fashion product, and it’ll be very short-lived. If you get the balance, the mixture right, there’ll be an underlying beauty with a twist, and that’s what should play out to give something real longevity. And I think one of the things we’ve got, and we put a lot of effort into it recently, is that there’s certain cues in the cars, in the design elements, that really are starting to define the McLaren DNA over time. But we recognize we need to take our design language to a new level. We need to separate our model range a bit more and keep more separation between cars. But we can do that while still celebrating some things that make McLarens McLarens. And all of those companies talked about have got certain elements that define what they are, but they’re not completely constrained by it. You should never be shackled by your past. You should celebrate it and move on.”

So there you go—McLaren doesn’t see Britishness as tea and crumpets, but rather, a simultaneous respect for established rules with a strong dose of rebellion. And despite James Hunt’s relatively short racing career, his energy still looms as far as the brand’s CEO is concerned. It will be interesting to see how the supercar maker evolves as it strives for new heights and horizons.

The McLaren GTS. McLaren

