Watch the Moment Bad Bunny’s Bugatti Is Hit by an Impatient Lambo Driver
I’m really glad I’m not the driver of that Lamborghini.
If you're rolling up to the hottest event in Miami, the opening of a brand-new restaurant owned by a famous rapper, musician, and actor, you're probably feeling pretty good about yourself. Especially if you're rolling in a Lamborghini Urus. However, that feeling quickly fades to dread if your Lambo suddenly bumps into Bad Bunny's $3 million Bugatti Chiron, which is exactly what happens in this video.
Thursday night was the grand opening for Bad Bunny's new Japanese-inspired restaurant Gekkō—co-owned with restauranter David Grutman. Naturally, Bad Bunny's Chiron was parked right out front. However, during a bit of a parking scramble outside the celebrity-packed grand opening, the driver of a Lamborghini Urus bumped into the back of the Chiron. It was a pretty low-speed bump but it was intense enough that you can hear the thump over the excited crowd outside.
It's unclear who was driving the cars but it's possible both drivers were valets. Typically, restaurant patrons of that magnitude aren't parking their own Lamborghinis. You can also hear several people in the crowd taunt the Lambo driver, letting them know they're probably going to get fired. Either way, the crash was entirely the Lamborghini driver's fault, as they should have been more patient while parking a $250,000 SUV behind a $3 million supercar, but it's hard to not feel bad for them. Imagine that heart-sinking feeling right after they heard that carbon fiber crunch?
There doesn't seem to be much visible damage to either car in the video. However, I'm not sure I want to be the person to tell Bad Bunny that I dinged his carbon-bodied Bugatti, regardless of how little damage there was. Especially not at the grand opening of his restaurant. The grand opening had countless A-list celebrities, including musicians, actors, designers, and athletes, many of whom brought their own drama. Yet even with all of that media buzz, one of the bigger headlines over the weekend was this Bugatti bump. It can't feel good to be that Lambo driver today.
