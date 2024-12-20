Watch a Woman Eat the Interior of an Audi

For as long as I’ve been involved in this hobby, I’ve known Audi fans to be oddly enthusiastic about their interiors. But this? Well, this takes the cake. Hey, If you’re going to let a few sweet puns ruin your day, you might want to go ahead and bail out now. We’re doing car interiors made out of baked goods; calibrate your expectations accordingly.

Baker CMcakesdesign’s Instagram profile says, “My house is a cake.” From a glance at her feed, that’s a serious understatement. And while she doesn’t appear to specialize in reproducing car parts using snack food, after this clip, I’m confident saying that it’s in her wheelhouse.

If you’re not a fan of junk food TV, you may not be aware of the somewhat recent hyper-realistic cake-baking fad. For the uninitiated, the confectionery wizardry on display here just scratches the surface of what today’s elite bakers are doing. But amateur or veteran cake-spotter alike, we invite you to eyeball the interior of this Audi and just go ahead and guess which elements are edible. Normally, I’d give you the play-by-play, but I’d really hate to spoil Celine’s reveals here. Suffice it to say, almost every visible part of this interior feels like fair game.

The rest of Celine’s “Real or Cake?” videos are a bit more obvious. Some, well… Look, there’s probably a phobia related to what you’re about to see. Consider this your disclaimer. Remember, nobody made you read this far.

Deeper in Celine’s feed, we discovered that this Audi interior isn’t Celine’s first attempt at something with four wheels. This ATV has a custom saddle… oh, wait.

Bet you didn’t realize this was a skill set you might need at some point in your life, eh? Or how bad you might be at it. Now, let’s see some freshly pulled junkyard parts or a still-glistening (but completely edible) oil filter.

