This Ultimate Track-Day Tool Kit Is BMW Tuner Shop and Sonic Tools Collab

I’ve never held a Sonic tool in my hand, but I’ve spent a lot of time looking at its wares online—the company makes incredibly classy and tidy-looking sets that are unfortunately well out of my price range. Today, it dropped a track-day specific set called the Mobile Track Kit, as a collab with Keis Motorsports. It ain’t cheap, but it sure is impressive looking.

The “MTK” is a 124-piece tool arsenal that tucks neatly into a branded Pelican-style travel case. The tool loadout was picked by Bryan Kiefer, CEO of Kies Motorsports, a tuning shop in NJ specializing in BMWs (but also does Porsche and other Euros). The items it comes with were chosen “… based on years of trackside experience, reflecting a detailed understanding of what performance vehicles need for on-site repairs and adjustments,” per the press release.

“The partnership with Sonic allows us to deliver the solution we’ve always wished existed: a durable, portable, organized track kit that reflects the reality of what performance vehicles actually need when away from the shop,” Kiefer said.

Kies does aftermarket parts installations and dyno tuning at its facility in Hammonton, New Jersey. Kies Motorsports, edited by the author.

Sonic’s MTK is metric-based and seems to be optimized for BMWs and Porsches, though you should be able to get a lot done on any Euro or Japanese car with this kit. It almost looks like a hypebeast fashion collaboration; “KIES” is engraved in a lot of the tools, and has an emblem on the outside of the box.

Sonic, edited by the author

There’s an extensive range of sockets, wobblers, extensions, bits, wrenches, and other standard stuff in there, along with specialty sockets, hooks, and pullers that you might need for more finicky jobs. This PDF has the full list of exactly what’s included:

I just really like how taut and organized the set looks … did I mention that already? It really puts the Sterilite box I toss my driving-event tools into to shame.

That said, it’s also priced considerably higher—the MTK retails for $2,315. I told you, Sonic’s stuff is always out of my price range! Beyond tool quality and the curation-coolness factor, the brand promises a lifetime warranty. “Our online warranty process takes 2-3 minutes, and your replacement tool is on the way to you. Replacement tools typically ship in 48 hours,” Sonic says.

Sonic, edited by the author

You don’t need to make a comment about how much cheaper you can find all the items in this kit at Harbor Freight. We know. This is built to a higher standard and probably smells a lot better.

The only real downside I see to this thing (besides the price) is that the box supposedly weighs just over 100 pounds. That’ll make it tough to heave into a trunk on your way to the track. Maybe I don’t need to replace my plastic Walmart-sourced track-day tool loadout right away after all. But I did love looking at the pictures of this new kit and thought you might too.

And hey, if you do want to build your own set with lower-end gear, copy the parts list!

