This ‘Tactical Luxury Truck’ Is a Ford Raptor With a Smoke-Screen System

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If you’re afraid to go outside and want everybody to know it, Rezvani has got you covered. The custom builder started out with a reskinned Ariel Atom, but has pivoted to “tactical” vehicles that combine the underpinnings of existing off-roaders with extra-aggro styling. The latest addition to the lineup is the Fortress, a Ford F-150 Raptor that Rezvani says delivers “tactical luxury redefined.”

The name Fortress is appropriate, because this pickup looks like it’s made from reinforced concrete. The visually-heavy, angular styling is meant to give the truck an “intimidating presence” and “create a feeling of power, confidence, and security unlike any other truck,” according to the PR copy. This isn’t just military cosplay, because an optional Armored Package equips the Fortress with armored body panels, ballistic glass, and blast-resistant underbody protection, plus reinforced suspension to deal with the weight.

The package also adds run-flat tires, and fuel-tank protection to aid your escape from the bad guys, and electrified door handles, magnetic dead bolts, and an emergency escape system should that fail. If you want to go on the offensive, the Armored Package also includes a smoke screen, strobe lights to blind potential attackers, a reinforced bumper for ramming, and a siren and PA system.

Once you’ve fought your way through the zombie hoards, the Off-Grid Package includes solar panels, an inverter, gas generator, water storage, iceless cooler, and an air compressor for surviving in the post-apocalyptic wastelands. Satellite connectivity and long-range radioes let you stay in communication with the remains of humanity, which seems uncharacteristically altruistic for this truck’s target audience.

Like the Raptor on which it’s based, the Fortress is available with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 or a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, both backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. But Rezvani promises 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque from the V8, or 130 hp and 10 lb-ft more than a stock F-150 Raptor R. The stock Fox Live Valve internal-bypass shocks carry over, along with Ford’s Terrain Management System, Crawl Control, and Trail Turn Assist features.

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Rezvani offers 17-inch, 18-inch, or 20-inch beadlock-capable wheels and 37-inch or 40-inch tires, giving the Fortress up to 15 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of up to 38 degrees, and a departure angle of up to 29 degrees—all improvements over a stock Raptor on 37s. Rezvani also claims the Fortress can ford up to 45 inches of water in case the confidence-inspiring styling doesn’t do its job and you feel compelled to flee across a river.

Like other Rezvani builds, the Fortress will be limited to just 100 examples. Pricing starts at $285,000, or $100,000 more than the Jeep Wrangler-based Rezvani Tank. Alternatively, you can have a seven-seat Vengeance (based on the Cadillac Escalade) for the same amount. I’d personally look for an actual military vehicle, which delivers authentic tacti-cool for less, albeit without the amenities of a modern pickup or SUV.

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