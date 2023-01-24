This Suzuki Hayabusa Wants To Be The World’s Fastest Snow Bike

If you want to build the world's fastest snow bike, it makes sense to start with the world's fastest motorcycle. Grind Hard Plumbing Co. is doing just that with a Suzuki Hayabusa that is devastatingly quick on the powder.

In a video posted to YouTube, we're introduced to a 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa with a striking two-tone wrap. The Hayabusa is well known for being the fastest bike in the world at its 1999 launch, recording a top speed of 194 mph. It achieved this with a four-cylinder engine delivering a mighty 173 horsepower. The Grind Hard Plumbing Co. team figured this would make it the perfect base for building the world's fastest snow bike.

The team has experience in this area, having converted various dirt bikes and quad bikes with track-drive kits before. For this build, the Timbersled Riot 3 snow bike kit was selected to do duty on the Hayabusa. It boasts a 129-inch long rubber track, fitted with gnarly 3-inch paddles for digging into the snow.

Fitting the kit took some creativity, as the hardware is intended for use on narrower dirt bikes rather than bulky street bikes. The entire rear swingarm assembly was removed to make way for the track system. Some modifications were required to the bike's sprockets to align the output with the input sprocket on the Riot 3 track assembly. Up front, the wheel was replaced with a super-wide ski to help the heavy bike float over dense snow. All up, the kit left the bike 39 pounds heavier at the rear, and 15 pounds lighter at the front, for a total gain of just 24 pounds.

YouTube/Grind Hard Plumbing Co.

The finished product is a demon in the snow, as you'd expect with 173 horsepower on tap. The Hayabusa streaks away, with acceleration akin to a highly-tuned snowmobile.

As for the riding experience, it's a workout, to say the least. Piloting the heavy bike through dense snow takes a lot of effort. Putting a foot down in corners isn't practical, as it simply ends with one's feet getting stuck in the snow. Instead, we're told the trick is to lean the bike gently, and power through corners to straighten the bike up.

Amazingly, the hefty street bike is even able to handle jumps and wheelies with its new treaded drivetrain. Notably, though, the front end did take some damage from all the punishment, bending the ski support assembly after some of the bigger impacts.

Future plans involve taking the bike out for a proper high-speed test in the mountains. The team hopes to prove they've built the world's fastest snow bike for real. Before that, though, some upgrades are required. In particular, the front end will be getting an extra shock absorber, along with some reinforcement to prevent further failures.

If you've got the muscle and bravado to handle it, a Hayabusa snow bike does seem like a beautiful way to get into wet, snowy trouble. If you find yourself upon one, make sure to keep your eyes up and to dodge any rapidly approaching trees.