This Honda Speedometer Watch Looks Useless but Also Super Cool

We have stumbled upon another limited-edition timepiece for you Honda fanboys. Yes, you, too, lover of quirky car-related watches. Unlike the vintage S2000-shaped analog gold watch, though, this one is modern, digital, and moto-inspired.

A new-with-tags Honda-branded black stainless steel wristwatch has landed on eBay. At first glance, you might mistake it for a run-of-mill Casio, but look again, friend. The watch face resembles the tachometer of a Honda motorbike. The top of the face features a headlight icon, “Top Gear,” and “N” for neutral. The central section showcases a 0-120 km/h speedometer and fuel gauge, both with red status needles. The needles appear to be fixed but are a nice detail.

The bottom third is reserved for Honda product placement. And somewhere in the middle of that is a small mileage window displaying the time. The display screen is humorously tiny as if to say, “You know you didn’t buy this to tell the time.”

Beyond that, what makes this particular piece intriguing is its supposed rarity.

According to an unboxing video posted by @watch_time_traveler on Instagram, the Japan-made Honda watch had a production run of 20. That is it. In the video, you see an authenticity card listing the watch’s date of purchase and its one-of number. The Instagram watch is labeled as number 5 of 20 and purchased on September 15, 2023. The box includes the watch with stainless steel links, a band-adjusting tool, and what appears to be an additional silicone watch band.

The Honda Motorcycles winged logo is etched on the back as well as product information, including the serial number, limited edition number, and a water resistance of 3ATM, or 30 meters (100 feet). But this is the lowest water-resistance rating contemporary watches can have. Watch aficionados will tell you this Honda watch is best kept off and on the deck rather than on and during a dive. It can handle a splash and light rain but don’t submerge the thing, even if it says 30 meters. Durability aside, you will look sporty washing the dishes, though.

The eBay listing doesn’t specify what production number it is but does list that it’s a unisex fit, 35mm in size. Information on the original retail price is unknown, but the Vietnam-based eBay seller appears to have sourced 35 percent of the production units. Having already sold four, three more are available at the buy-it-now price of $250.90 plus shipping. According to eBay’s estimates, the delivery time is expected to be more than 32 days. At least you’d receive it in time for one of the holidays.

Seen any other cool car watches we should know about? Send us an email at tips@thedrive.com