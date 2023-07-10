This Family’s 1970 Pontiac GTO Was Stolen Out of a Trailer. Let’s Help Find It

A family's treasured 1970 Pontiac GTO was stolen from a trailer on the way to a national GTO meet. The family is understandably distraught and has asked the public to keep its eyes open in the hope of having the car returned. That's where we all come in.

The Bennett family of upstate New York has owned the green Pontiac for 27 years, as they explained to WRTV Indianapolis. The mother of the family, Jill, recalled how the car had been present for major milestones in the family's life, from transporting them as newlyweds to bringing home their children from the hospital for the first time.

"It's just part of the family. We feel like we've lost a child," Jill Campbell-Bennett told the outlet. "Both of my kids came home in the hospital in it. It was in our wedding."

Stolen 1970 Pontiac GTO. via WRTV Indianapolis

The family was traveling to the 44th annual GTO Association of America National Convention in Springfield, Illinois, on June 26 when they stopped for the night at a La Quinta in Indianapolis. The car was being transported in an unmarked trailer, which security footage shows attracting attention from a suspect in a black shirt and khaki shorts. The suspect reportedly cut open the trailer and undid the ratchet straps, making off with the car in the company of white and black trucks.

"I had to tell my husband to breathe. It was quite emotional," Campbell-Bennet said. "We've had a lot of memories in it for sure. If anybody sees it we'd love to get it back."

The Bennetts said the GTO could be recognized by the tiger tail hanging out the trunk, as well as a sticker on its back window. It's possible that the thieves might attempt to disguise the car by removing those identifiers. There's hope that it's still around, and if you happen to spot it, police are asking that you contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.