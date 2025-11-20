The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Made a Cameo in a Subaru Commercial: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🌭 One of Subaru’s latest seven ads sees the return of the Barkley family, but an American icon that is a rolling hot dog, yes it’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, made a salivating cameo.

🏎️ Hyundai hasn’t even brought the Ioniq 6 N to the U.S. yet, but the automaker’s already revealed $7,500 carbon fiber body kit.

🚐 The 2026 Ford Transit van debuted with more, and larger, screens with claims of increased productivity and functionality.

🎮 A one-off Rolls-Royce Ghost Gamer model debuted celebrating vintage arcade gaming culture.

🪦 Mercedes-Benz AMG is reportedly killing the turbo-four plug-in hybrid C 63 S E Performance and GLC 63 S E Performance models, both of which received lukewarm receptions with their small displacement engines.

📟 A new retro aftermarket front bumper treatment for the current Mazda MX-5 Miata gives the roadster a throwback look.

‼️ Kia recalled 250,547 K5 sedans due to a damaged fuel tank that could pose a fire risk.

