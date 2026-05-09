The First-Gen Audi TT Is Already Being Turned Into a Restomod

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The first-generation Audi TT was such a fresh design that it’s hard to believe it’s now old enough to be a candidate for restomodding. Autoforma, a division of Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design (creator of a Rolls-Royce Corniche shooting brake), gave an early TT Roadster some updates while paying respect to that iconic style.

The one-off restomod is inspired by the 1995 TTS Roadster concept that presaged the production TT convertible (which arrived in 1999). It essentially goes in the opposite direction of the concept, reversing some of the changes made for production to create a purer look. The front bumper was flattened and given more-horizontal air intakes to emphasize the front end’s width. New front-fender vents also house the side turn signals, and required moving the windshield washer reservoir to the trunk because they intrude into the tightly packed engine bay.

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This car is also a true roadster. Autoforma ditched the folding roof, replacing it with a cleaner-looking tonneau panel behind the seats—much like on the 1995 concept. A small intake was also added to the side sills just ahead of the rear wheels, and a new rear bumper integrates the tailpipes and diffuser, again helping to clean up and simplify the exterior, as do the clip-on racing mirrors. Autoforma also removed weld seams behind the trunk lid, as well as the antenna and rear spoiler, but left exposed screws for the new front-fender and side-sill intakes.

The TT rides on lowered suspension, but Autoforma doesn’t seem to have touched the powertrain or any other mechanical areas. Weight savings from the removal of the convertible top, as well as the use of carbon-fiber-backed material for many of the new exterior bits, should mean the engine is pushing fewer pounds.

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Nimbus Gray paint and a brown leather interior are the hero configuration for a first-generation TT, but Autoforma put its own spin on it. The paint mostly has a shiny pearl effect, but the lower body, A-pillars, and windshield surround have a matte finish. Overall, the changes will likely be apparent only to fans of the original Audi TT. That makes sense, as this car was built for Dutch designer Jos Baijens, who bought one new back in 1998.

If you’ve got the money, Autoforma will probably be happy to build you a TT restomod of your own. If you’re hoping to get a new TT someday, the closest thing will likely be an electric sports car based on the Concept C and priced between the last TT and R8. Unveiled last year, the Concept C officially takes inspiration from the 1936 Auto Union Type C race car and the C6-generation Audi A6 that launched in 2004, but still appears to have some TT in it.