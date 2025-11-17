The 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid Is a Mitsubishi Outlander With Less Grille Colored In

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Rogue has long been Nissan’s best-seller, and it’s gotten there through solid value, rather than cutting-edge tech, design, or performance. Times are changing, though; plenty of the Rogue’s competitors have started to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains, and Nissan has finally decided that it should join them. Only, it’s decided to go about that in a rather amusing way.

If the SUV seen above looks familiar, that’s because you may know it better as the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Nissan and Mitsubishi are longtime collaborators, of course, and the gas Rogue and Outlander share a platform. Rather than electrifying the Rogue, Nissan has chosen to essentially rebadge the plug-in Outlander.

On one hand, that’s fair enough: the Outlander PHEV is a fine vehicle, and I even think it looks pretty sharp for an SUV. But it’s amusing how little Nissan’s changed the Outlander’s exterior for its own brand. The designers effectively blacked in only the upper third of the Mitsubishi’s grille and trim to convey a Rogue-like V-shape.

A Nissan in Mitsubishi’s classic Red Diamond paint is breaking my brain a little bit. Nissan

Topographically, the face appears to be the same. The lighting, front and back, is also the same, though Nissan bridges the taillights with a black bar, like the Pathfinder’s got.

Naturally, the specs are familiar, too. When the Rogue Plug-In Hybrid hits showrooms early next year, it will do so in two grades: SL and Platinum. Both will offer an EPA-estimated 38 miles of range on the 20-kWh battery alone, and 420 miles when the 2.4-liter four-cylinder joins the party. That engine produces 131 horsepower on its own, but factoring in front and rear electric motors—all-wheel drive is standard—total system output lands at 248 hp and a very healthy 332 lb-ft of torque.

The battery can be fully charged in roughly 7.5 hours using a Level 2 home charger, according to Nissan. Fuel economy is estimated to be 64 MPGe, or 26 mpg on gas alone. And while Nissan doesn’t offer the normal Rogue with third-row seating, because the Outlander has it, so too does the plug-in Rogue.

The 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid in Platinum trim. Nissan

While pricing for the Rogue Plug-In Hybrid won’t be revealed until closer to launch, Nissan has already outlined the difference in content between the two grades. The Platinum improves upon the base SL with a 10-inch head-up display, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, Bose nine-speaker audio system, and two 120-volt power outlets for the rear seats and trunk. If you want to get a sense of what to expect, though, consider that the 2025 Outlander PHEV currently starts at $42,190.

