Scout’s Electric Trucks Will Offer Front Bench Seat, Just Like You Remember

Volkswagen’s new Scout Motors electric vehicle startup just wowed everyone at the reveal event in Nashville. The Traveler SUV and Terra pickup concepts are as old-school as EVs can get, rocking a solid rear axle, mechanical locking differentials, and body-on-frame architecture, plus an optional gas range-extender. That’s all awesome, but if we’re talking nostalgia, there’s one feature that rises above the rest: the available front bench seat.

That’s something you just don’t see anymore. And while this is the first time we’re viewing it with the lights on, Scout Motors teased the feature nearly two years ago in November 2022. We spied it way back then and I’ll be honest, it feels good to know we were right.

Enough about me, though. Just look at these shots my friend Andrew just grabbed at the unveiling in Nashville:

Andrew P. Collins

There looks to be a lot of legroom up there for all three passengers. It helps that there’s no transmission tunnel running down the middle. Also, since it’s an EV, nobody has to worry about the awkward reach when it’s time to shift into second gear. Aye aye aye.

It’s hard to know since these are still concepts with production not starting until 2027, but I believe I spy a full split between each chair. They could be independently adjustable and on the show model that’s displayed above, there are power controls on the side of the seats. Sorry if you were hoping for a fixed-position couch wrapped in vinyl.

Andrew P. Collins

Scout didn’t say but judging by the in-person photos, that middle chair folds down. If that’s the case, then it’ll surely pull double-duty as a cupholder when no one’s sitting there. You can have your sweetheart sitting right beside you or a Big Gulp. It’s a win-win either way.

We still have a while before these hit the roads, but Scout has at least one longtime 4×4 fan excited for the future. It’s me, guys. This is pretty slick.

