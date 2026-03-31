Red Bull Racers DQ’d for Booby-Trapping in Desert Rally Sabotage Scandal

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Trophy truck racer Toby Price and his co-driver Brent Bauman have been disqualified from the San Felipe 250 “for unsportsmanlike conduct” after race organizers determined they were stacking rocks to slow competitors. It’s a very serious and frankly pretty shocking situation. We’re not talking about some weekend warrior yahoos here—these are top-tier Red Bull-sponsored athletes competing at the highest level of Baja racing.

The San Felipe 250 is one of the main annual off-road races in Baja, Mexico, administered by SCORE, which also owns the Baja 500 and Baja 1000. The 2026 edition of the race just happened last weekend. Price did compete—finishing in eighth place out of 12 in the SCORE Trophy Truck class (race time five hours two minutes and change), about half an hour behind class winner Luke McMillin (race time: smidge under four and a half hours).

But after evidence came to light that the team had been moving rocks on the course during their prerun, SCORE’s Competition Review Board issued disqualifications to the team and knocked him off the leaderboard. For your context: 194 vehicles entered the race, 127 finished, and the slowest time was just shy of 14 hours—I figured I should add that since “eighth out of 12” doesn’t sound all that impressive. Make no mistake, Price is a serious competitor with deep experience on both four wheels and two. He raced the Dakar Rally for Toyota GR, and he has many big wins under his belt.

This official statement was posted on the front of SCORE’s homepage on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. SCORE

Off-road news editor Justin Nguyen has covered this story comprehensively at 131 Off-Road and rounded up some commentary from other competitors on the matter:

Baja and Dakar racer Brock Heger didn’t mince words: “Shitty way to try and win.”

Trophy Truck legend and fellow Red Bull driver Bryce Menzies is quoted as saying Price “shouldn’t even be racing. What a shame.”

Nguyen also shared a particularly harsh quote from Jason Duncan, Luke McMillin’s co-driver, calling out Brent Bauman for gaslighting the group:

“Brent has been telling the other racers that I put rocks in the course when this whole time it was him … I feel bad for Toby because he was involved, but he didn’t stop Brent from doing it and I’m taking it personal because we would have been the first ones to those rocks and it would’ve hurt either the truck or us. That is not how we race. We are all friends, so I thought.”

The main video that’s floating around the internet is this clip attributed to @dnf_reporter on Instagram. Somebody re-upped it to YouTube, and you can check it out here:

Pilotos descalificados en San Felipe 250

What the video shows is a befuddled-seeming Toby Price popping out awkwardly from behind the wheel of a Can-Am prerunner. It doesn’t exactly look like he was caught red-handed doing anything nefarious, but it is definitely a weird interaction. Based on SCORE’s statement, it seems like the CRB had access to more information than just this quick little clip.

My sense from this situation (and the video) is that the guys filming got a tip about some race course sabotage going on, went looking for the culprit, and were surprised to discover Price.

The incident is said to have taken place near Race Mile 52 (Matomi Wash). SCORE

Paul Weel, who owns Team Australia and also shares driving duties of the #46 Trophy Truck vehicle with Price, launched his own investigation and maintains he had nothing to do with the incident. 131 Off-Road shared this from Weel:

“As a team owner, the safety of every competitor on the race course is very important to me,” Weel stated. “I have invested significantly in off-road racing because I believe in it and everything I do within motorsport is built on those values.

“I don’t condone any of the conduct that has been alleged. I want to be transparent that I will be carrying out my own internal review due to the fact that I was not present. This will be based on the information and evidence that has been presented to me. I respect the decision handed down by the Competition Review Board and acknowledge the process they have followed. That process exists for a reason.

“What I can speak to with complete confidence is the standard I hold this team to. That standard has not changed and it will not change. I will continue to do what is right by this sport, by my team, and by the competitors who I share the course with.”

Left to right: Toby Price, Brent Bauman, Paul Weel. SCORE

Price himself posted a lengthy statement, the meat of which is this:

“This is obviously not how I expected the San Felipe 250 to go but it is how it ended up. Despite the fact that I believe a higher standard of proof should be used here given the consequences, I am going to fully respect the decision of the CRB and the court of public opinion.

“I will be taking some time off from desert racing and I don’t take this decision lightly given the significant damage. I will reassess the position with the team and whether I will be competing in the series in the near future.”

Price is now taking some time away from desert racing; meanwhile, as of today (March 31, 2026), co-driver Bauman has resigned from the team over the allegations, which, I mean, certainly doesn’t look good at all.

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