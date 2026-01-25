Porsche Wins Third-Consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Brazilian Felipe Nasr drove the No. 7 Porsche to victory lane for a third-consecutive win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the Penske crew. The around-the-clock IMSA race, which endured a multi-hour yellow flag in the wee hours of the morning due to fog, resumed with a bang as the No. 31 Cadillac of Jack Aitken chased the Porsche until the end, with oftentimes hair-raising moves and passing attempts.

The Cadillac ultimately came in second, while the No. 24 BMW of Dries Vanthoor rounded up the podium in third place. The Acuras, which looked very strong through the first half of the race, finished down the order, delivering an ultimately disappointing result for the Japanese automaker and the Meyer Shank organization. IndyCar champ Alex Palou put on some heroic moves during his stints, but a variety of issues hampered the No. 93’s performance. Likewise, the No. 60 showed some promise at several stages of the race, but ultimately couldn’t match the Porsche and Cadillac’s pace.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire James Gilbert Michael L. Levitt Getty

Alex Quinn won the LMP2 class in the No. 04 Oreca 07 Gibson, with Dan Harper in the No. 1 BMW claiming victory in the GTD Pro class and Philip Ellis in the No. 57 Mercedes in GTD.

With Porsche Penske’s recent announcement that it won’t be entering its 963s in WEC, and therefore missing out on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this latest victory in Florida adds even more salt to the wound.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire Michael L. Levitt Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire Getty

