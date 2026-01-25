Porsche Wins Third-Consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona

Another nail-biting Rolex 24 in the books.

By Jerry Perez

Published

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 24 Felipe Nasr Julien Andlauer Laurin Heinrich, driver of the #7 Porsche 963 during the IMSA Rolex 24 Race on January 24th 2026, at Daytona Speedway in Daytona, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Brazilian Felipe Nasr drove the No. 7 Porsche to victory lane for a third-consecutive win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the Penske crew. The around-the-clock IMSA race, which endured a multi-hour yellow flag in the wee hours of the morning due to fog, resumed with a bang as the No. 31 Cadillac of Jack Aitken chased the Porsche until the end, with oftentimes hair-raising moves and passing attempts.

The Cadillac ultimately came in second, while the No. 24 BMW of Dries Vanthoor rounded up the podium in third place. The Acuras, which looked very strong through the first half of the race, finished down the order, delivering an ultimately disappointing result for the Japanese automaker and the Meyer Shank organization. IndyCar champ Alex Palou put on some heroic moves during his stints, but a variety of issues hampered the No. 93’s performance. Likewise, the No. 60 showed some promise at several stages of the race, but ultimately couldn’t match the Porsche and Cadillac’s pace.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 25: #7: Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich during the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 24: The The #9 Pfaff Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 GTD Pro of Andrea Caldarelli, Sandy Mitchell, Mirko Bortolotti, James Hinchcliffe and The #59 RLL Team McLaren McLaren 720S GT3 EVO GTD Pro of Max Esterson, Nikita Johnson, Juri Vips, Dean MacDonald race during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 24, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 24: #6: Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell, pit stop during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Roar Before The 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 24, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)
Alex Quinn won the LMP2 class in the No. 04 Oreca 07 Gibson, with Dan Harper in the No. 1 BMW claiming victory in the GTD Pro class and Philip Ellis in the No. 57 Mercedes in GTD.

With Porsche Penske’s recent announcement that it won’t be entering its 963s in WEC, and therefore missing out on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this latest victory in Florida adds even more salt to the wound.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 25: Cars pace through the foggy conditions throughout the night during the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 24: #4: Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports, Corvette Z06 GT3.R, GTD Pro: Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone, pit stop during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Roar Before The 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 24, 2026 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt/Lumen via Getty Images)
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 24 Renger van der Zande Nick Yelloly Alex Palou , driver of the #93 Acura ARX-06 during the IMSA Rolex 24 Race on January 24th 2026, at Daytona Speedway in Daytona, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
