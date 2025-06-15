Plymouth Prowler Trailers Are Surprisingly Cheap

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Looking for a quirky way to augment your ’90s regalia? How about one of these custom utility trailers built for (and authorized by) Plymouth to accompany its quirkiest production car, the hot-rod-inspired Prowler. You don’t even need a Plymouth to haul one of these suckers; it’s a trailer like any other, and even offers power brakes. And one of them could be yours for less than you might think, judging by what we’re seeing on Bring a Trailer.

Plymouth didn’t sell a whole lot of Prowlers, and its companion trailers were rarer still. Manufactured for Chrysler Corporation by Ajax Trailers (in Warren, not far from the mothership in Auburn Hills), they’re surprisingly sophisticated little things. The trunk lid comes with gas struts, and the interior is lined with grey fabric, which is fancier than some actual trunks from the late 1990s.

Not surprisingly, there’s a reasonable amount of style to go with its substance. The Prowler was all about making a scene, after all, and the trailer doesn’t disappoint. The chrome wheels fit the aesthetic perfectly. This one even comes with a black vinyl protector for the paint job. It doesn’t look amazing when installed, but that’s a small price to pay to prevent the inevitable rock chips.

Based on this previous listing, they’re reasonably useful little things. It can carry 615 pounds (which would probably be tough to hit unless you’re trying to stack bags of Quickcrete in there). It also notes that only about 1,400 were produced, making the nearly-$5,000 price tag pretty easy to digest.

While you’d certainly get bonus points for pairing this with a Prowler, it would look right at home behind a few of the little roadsters’ contemporaries. The PT Cruiser was rated to tow up to 1,000 pounds for some model years—precisely the same as the little Ajax trailer’s gross vehicle weight rating. But if you’re hoping for something a little less… stigmatized, there’s always the Chevy SSR.

