Pickup Truck Skids Straight Off Dock, Driver Gets Away With a Cut 

Nothing beats going over the deep end and walking away mostly unscathed. Such was a harborside drive for a Maine driver whose vehicle’s brakes allegedly failed, causing him and his truck to plunge 20 feet into the frigid water below.

According to the Southwest Harbor Fire Department (SWHFD), a man traveling along Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina lost control of his Dodge Dakota when its brakes stopped working. Unable to maneuver around the snow-covered parking area of the marina, he drove straight off the dock’s edge. In security footage of the incident, you can clearly see the truck’s brake lights illuminated, but the vehicle just smashes through the railing.

Because this happened during low tide, authorities said the truck’s front end landed partially in the mud while its rear rested on the dock. And yet somehow, the driver managed to exit the vehicle on his own, with only a cut on his hand as proof of the crash. Well, that and a banged-up pickup.

“We were very surprised that he was able to self-extricate, it was low tide…he was able to get a door open before he was locked in the mud,” said SWHFD Chief Tom Chisholm to CBS affiliate WGME.

Indeed, low tide may have helped as water temperatures in the Southwest Harbor were near freezing, which may have led to a tricky situation. If the truck had been submerged, the outcome could’ve been more severe than a cut. Not that we know how (un)serious this cut even was, or if the driver received any medical treatment.

“He got out unscathed, and that’s really just a blessing,” said Ethan Harkins, assistant manager of Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina. “If a couple of different variables went wrong, it could have gone a whole different way.”

Upon arrival, the SWHFD dropped an absorbent boom into the water to contain any fluid leaks, and a crane barge was utilized to lift the truck out of the harbor. Despite the slippery conditions, SWHFD reported that all responders made it home safely. Officials also say that the damage to the dock is relatively minor and that most of the pieces can be reused. I would’ve bought a lottery ticket and treated myself to a heavily-buttered lobster dinner after that.

Southwest Harbor Fire Department via Facebook

