Nissan’s NISMO Performance Centers Are Finally Popping Up Outside Japan: TDS

Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short—this morning’s car news from around the globe, organized for your quick-look convenience.
Here are the automotive industry and culture stories worth having on your radar as we spin up this Friday, May 22.
⚙️ Australia is set to become home to one of the first NISMO Performance Centers outside Japan. “These centers will provide a direct link to NISMO’s Omori Factory in Japan, support advanced vehicle restoration programs, and feature factory-certified NISMO Meisters backed by NISMO’s global expertise,” the brand announced. They’re basically OE-supported speed shops—pretty cool! [Nissan]
⚡ Bosch will be supplying Mercedes-Benz with a “large volume” of electric motors “into the 2030s.” [Just Auto]
🛴 Toyota is playing around with the idea of a hydrogen fuel cell scooter. [CycleWorld]
🛞 The Citroen 2CV, an oddball car in America, ubiquious people mover elsewhere, and iconic design everywhere, is being revived as an inexpensive EV to be made in Italy. [Stellantis]
🏁 Charlotte Motor Speedway shared a statement from its CEO Marcus Smith on the sudden passing of Kyle Busch, calling him a “champion among champions” and a “once-in-a-generation competitor whose grit, unmistakable driving style and relentless pursuit of excellence elevated him to a place among the very best drivers in our sport.” [Charlotte Motor Speedway]