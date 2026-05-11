Kia Wants Another Stinger, But It’s Being Patient: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

The Downshift brings you the biggest automotive industry headlines from around the globe every morning in quick summaries so you can get up to speed and on with your day. Each item contains a link you can follow for more information. It’s Monday—grab a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage and let’s hit it.

🐝 Kia wants to make its Vision Meta Turismo a reality and place it as a flagship grand tourer like the Stinger was, but the automaker is waiting for the costs associated with EVs to drop so it can be more attainable. [Autocar]

🏛️ Volkswagen’s new electric utility brand Scout could pursue an independent stock market listing, CEO Scott Keogh told a German paper. [Reuters]

🔧 A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Porsche, alleging that the automaker has engaged in “an illegal monopolization for repair services” that supposedly prevent any party other than a Porsche dealer from servicing its own products. [Car Complaints]

🖼️ Mitsubishi is opening a “gallery” space in Tennessee, in a partnership with dealer City Auto, that will not actually sell cars. Instead, it’s been pitched as a way to learn more about the brand, from its past glories to its current technologies. [Autoblog]

🐂 Lamborghini has revealed the Fenomeno Roadster, a roof-less version of the Fenomeno that the company will only produce 15 examples of. With a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 and three electric motors producing a grand total of 1,065 horsepower, it’s the most powerful open-air Lamborghini to date. [Lamborghini]

🔴 Ferrari has won the prestigious Red Dot design award for the SC40, the special projects tribute to the F40 that Maranello unveiled late last year. [Ferrari]

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

WRC Rally Portugal: Thierry Neuville won for Hyundai

Thierry Neuville won for Hyundai NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen: Kaden Honeycutt won for Tricon Garage

Kaden Honeycutt won for Tricon Garage WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps: Robin Frijns, Rene Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde won for BMW

Robin Frijns, Rene Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde won for BMW NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Watkins Glen: Connor Zilisch won for JR Motorsports

Connor Zilisch won for JR Motorsports IndyCar at Indianapolis Road Course: Christian Lundgaard won for Arrow McLaren

Christian Lundgaard won for Arrow McLaren MotoGP French Grand Prix: Jorge Martin won for Aprilia

Jorge Martin won for Aprilia NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Shane van Gisbergen won for Trackhouse Racing

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