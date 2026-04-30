GM’s Spending $505M To Build Next-Gen V8 Engines in Canada: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is dense, quick, and tight. Compiling all the news from around the globe and placing it in one spot, TDS is your one-stop-shop for an am news blast. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone, the second is definitely needed, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Still spending the week with the 2026 Audi RS6 Avant Performance and I have to say, simply put: what a machine! Sure, this one costs $160k, and sure, I’ve already blown through a tank of premium gas, but school runs have never been better. It’s like … a Hellcat in a three-piece suit!

⚙️ GM revealed it’s spending $505 million to build its sixth-generation V8 engines in Ontario, Canada; the new V8s will power the automaker’s next-generation trucks and SUVs, though no specifications were provided surrounding the engines in terms of displacement or output.

💰 Ford announced a first-quarter net income of $2.5 billion and raised its full-year earnings forecast based an expected $1.3 billion tariff refund from the Trump administration.

💰 Stellantis turned a net profit of $440 million in the first quarter after a $453 million loss a year ago citing strong demand for Jeep and Ram vehicles.

🤢 Stellantis employees are reporting health concerns including nose bleeds, migraines, vomiting, skin issues, digestive issues, coughing, and tiredness due to a five day a week return-to-office mandate in the 1990s-era headquarters.

⚫️ The 2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy Black Ink trim debuted in … all black.

🐎 The Ferrari Purosangue SUV debuted a Speciale handling package to make the V12-powered high-riding model sharper around corners.

⛽️ It’s last call as Porsche winds down production of the gas-powered Macan; the automaker is stockpiling as many vehicles as possible to have inventory on hand.

📱 Hyundai debuted its next-gen infotainment system, dubbed Pleos, with a Tesla-like interface augmented by plenty of physical buttons.

🚛 Tesla claimed its Semi is finally entering mass production nine years after it debuted.

🔌 The 2027 Chevrolet Blazer EV will swap its CCS charge port for a Tesla-like NACS charge port.

🤕 The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will reportedly get a facelift that sees the convertible get softer along with a new V8 engine.

⚙️ Future electric Hyundais that are not N models will reportedly offer fake gearshifts and engine sounds as well.

🏎️ Porsche teased an Apple Computer retro livery for its IMSA race at Laguna Seca this weekend.

Got a news tip or feedback? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com