Audi Just Rebuilt a V16 Speed-Record Car Lost to Time: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS summarizes all the morning’s biggest auto industry headlines into one breezy read, so you can get up to speed and on with your day. Each item contains a link you can follow for deeper info. They don’t contain coffee, though, so you’ll have to grab a cup of your own. Here’s what’s happening on this fine Wednesday.

🔊 The latest episode of The Drivecast, The Drive’s new weekly podcast, will go live later today. Be sure to stay tuned, whether you listen on The Drive, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

🚅 Audi has recreated an Auto Union speed-record car with the help of historical engineering specialists at Crosthwaite & Gardiner. Called the “Lucca” and originally powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V16 making 370 horsepower, it once achieved 203.17 mph in the Italian city of the same name. The car will make demonstration runs this summer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. [Audi]

🐆 Jaguar may reveal the final name of the production version of the Type 00 concept on May 12, according to a report. [Autocar]

📈 BMW narrowly beat analysts’ projections for earnings in the first quarter, leading to a 5% bump in trading on the day despite fears over the Trump administration hiking European auto tariffs. [Reuters]

🏷️ Chrysler has slightly cut the price of certain trims of the refreshed Pacifica by up to $2,000 in response to criticism that the new minivan was too expensive. [Autoblog]

📉 Lucid has suspended guidance for full-year production, after reporting a $1 billion loss through the first quarter and halting sales of its new Gravity SUV due to a recall. The EV maker built about 5,500 cars during the period, but delivered just over 3,000. [Automotive News]

🪫 Honda has reportedly shelved plans for an $11 billion EV- and battery-making facility in Canada. This would come as little surprise, given that the company canceled all of its EVs in development earlier this year. [Nikkei]

📷 Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the company may assemble its own lidar sensors in the U.S. in the future through a joint venture with a Chinese supplier, rather than simply importing components from overseas. [Reuters]

🏭 Nissan has moved to cut 900 positions in Europe and consolidate two production lines at its Sunderland, England plant into one, as part of a global restructuring project. [Reuters]

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