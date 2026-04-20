Tesla FSD Streaks Feature Gamifies Self-Driving Software: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, tight, and dense, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

Adam’s out traveling on assignment, I’m back in the driver’s seat, and it’s a new week. Let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spent the weekend with the 2026 Dodge Charger in four-door form with the high-output turbocharged inline-six engine. It’s a huge car with a ton of design flair, and that turbo-six sounds pretty great. This thing rips off the line with nearly the same fury as the outgoing Hellcat, despite being down on cylinder count.

🎮 Tesla’s rolled out a new FSD (Full Self Driving) app that makes it easier for customers to subscribe to the FSD feature, but also shows new statistics including how many “streaks” they have, as in, how often they are using the feature during various trips and or days; the entire thing, in a completely on-brand way, gamifies using FSD.

🛠️ Production of the 2027 Infiniti QX65 is now underway in Tennessee.

🤖 Everybody, including Waymo taxis, needs a side hustle and now the self-driving cars are alerting cities about potholes in their free time.

📟 An Acura dealership recreated a retro 1980s setup for its 40th birthday and it’s glorious.

💨 A possible fuel leak between the fuel pipe and fuel rail connection has prompted a recall of 141,032 Kia Carnival minivans and 94,760 Genesis models.

🔋 Samsung SDI signed its first EV battery deal with Mercedes-Benz to supply the German automaker with batteries for its next-gen EVs.

🏷️ A 2005 Scion tC that Keanu Reeves raced surfaced on Bring-a-Trailer.

🚘 After pushing crossover SUVs automakers across the board are now reconsidering sedans.

🏁 Weekend Race Results:

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway – Tyler Reddick won for 23XI Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway – Taylor Gray won for Joe Gibbs Racing

ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway – Gio Ruggiero won for Joe Gibbs Racing

IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – Alex Palou won for Chip Ganassi Racing

Got a news tip or feedback? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com