Ford Recalls 1.4 Million F-150 Trucks for Unintended Downshifts: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is about getting you up to speed on all the critical automotive headlines of the morning, and it’s designed to pair well with a cup of coffee. Really brings out those citrus notes, in my opinion. It’s Friday, let’s dig in.

🛻 Ford is recalling approximately 1.4 million F-150 trucks, built between March 2014 and August 2017, for a potential gearshift glitch that could result in a “temporary, unintended downshift to second,” per the AP via U.S. News and World Report. To remedy the issue, Ford dealers will update the vehicles’ powertrain control modules.

💵 Hyundai has confirmed pricing for the Elantra N TCR special edition, and it’s surprisingly reasonable at $40,495. The TCR variant adds an adjustable swan-neck rear wing, lightweight forged wheels, and Alcantara interior touchpoints, and is meant to commemorate the Elantra N’s success in the category.

👔 Speaking of Hyundai, Stellantis has poached the company’s former VP of national sales, Michael Orange, in a bid to capitalize on a decent first quarter and continue growth, per Automotive News.

🔧 A Polestar exec for the Australian market told Drive that plug-in hybrids are becoming “irrelevant,” and represent “the worst of both worlds,” because they unite all the complexity and weight of electric and gas powertrains, increasing maintenance costs.

🤖 Mercedes-Benz shareholders are worried about the company’s strategy to apparently double down on luxury, rather than technology, in China, according to Reuters. I’m curious if these investors have seen the dashboard of the new C-Class.

🏁 Weekend Races to Watch:

IMSA at Long Beach: Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern on NBC

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Kansas: Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern on CW

WEC 6 Hours of Imola: Sunday, April 19 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on HBO Max

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. Eastern on FOX

IndyCar at Long Beach: Sunday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX

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