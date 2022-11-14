Nico Hulkenberg Replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 in 2023: Report

Although he hasn't raced full-time in Formula 1 since 2019, Nico Hulkenberg never stopped popping up around the paddock. He's been a super sub of sorts, filling in three times for Racing Point in 2020 and twice more this year as he covered for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin. That's how he's stayed in the mind of F1 fans and teams alike, and the 35-year-old looks set to run the entire 2023 season with Haas in place of Mick Schumacher.

A report by Germany's Bild labeled Hulkenberg as the frontrunner for the seat, supposedly edging out former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi. This comes after talk in August that Schumacher was looking to part ways with Ferrari, Haas' engine supplier, in hopes of getting a seat elsewhere. Now, rumors claim he'll land somewhere in the Mercedes organization.

Getty Images

But we're here to talk about Hulkenberg. He remained mum about his 2023 plans when asked earlier this year, though roster moves in F1 can happen in a hurry. While the driver hasn't led on that an announcement is incoming, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner certainly has, saying before last weekend's Brazil Grand Prix that a decision has already been made.

"Expect the announcement sometime next week," he told the media. "I'm not telling you a day because then everybody will be waiting for that day. It will be coming next week."

Hulkenberg's career hasn't been defined by championships or even victories. Indeed, he's started more F1 races than anyone else without nabbing a podium. He's valued instead for his consistency, as well as his ability to squeeze the most out of midfield machinery. His 2010 rookie campaign with Williams brought on his first and only F1 pole position, and after that, he bounced from Force India to Sauber, then back to Force India before landing at Renault for 2017-2019.

Getty Images

For now, Hulkenberg is still listed as Aston Martin's reserve driver. Come this weekend, don't be surprised if you see his name next to Kevin Magnussen's on Haas' 2023 driver lineup.