Mercedes Boss Admits “Buttons Are Better,” and Will Bring Them Back: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is light, tight, and right. TDS takes the latest automotive news from around the globe and summarizes stories in a single sentence with a link provided for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum is in my garage and the three most notable things are the new split tailgate design, new dashboard and steering wheel design, and the fact that ever single one of these things has a black tailgate.

⌨️ Mercedes-Benz software boss Magnus Östberg admitted that “the data shows us the physical buttons are better,” noting the automaker will bring back buttons, roller knobs, and toggles, but will do so with a new steering wheel design first shown on the GLC EV, as that’s the quickest way to bring physical controls back into the luxury automaker’s vehicles.

🏎️ Mercedes-Benz AMG is determining the viability of an electric iteration of its upcoming Porsche 911 fighter.

‼️ Stellantis recalled nearly 165,000 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers due to the possible detachment of trim on the driver and passenger doors.

✨ Rolls-Royce unveiled a one-off Cullinan dubbed the Cosmos, and it is said to be inspired by the drama of space with a hand-painted Starlight Headliner that took over 160 hours to create.

🇦🇪 Tesla began selling the Cybertruck in the UAE as the childish-looking electric truck continues to flop in America.

🪏 Rivian broke ground on the automaker’s new EV factory in Georgia.

🕵️‍♀️ The U.S. federal government is investigating whether about 174,000 Tesla Model Y EVs have door handles that may not work, which could trap children inside the vehicle.

💄 Lexus unveiled a one-off LX SUV dubbed the Glam LX, which is said to be outfitted with beauty and fashion-inspired necessities turning the vehicle into a full-service glam studio.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com