It’s Not Self-Driving, but AWD That Car Shoppers Want Most in Their Next Car: Study

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, I worry about people. The more I read headlines about automated driving snafus that result in casualties or fatalities, the more I wince at the idea of other inattentive drivers getting their hands on that tech (or off the steering wheel). In all fairness, my experience with Ford’s BlueCruise was admittedly great, and I constantly hear rave reviews about GM’s Super Cruise. But a recent study shows that self-driving isn’t what people want most in their next car. Instead, it’s something much more sensible.

Research firm AutoPacific published a recent study saying that of all the options given to drivers in 2025, all-wheel drive is the biggest must-have. This survey included responses from more than 18,000 participants who plan to buy or lease a car in the next three years. Funny enough, it’s called the Future Attribute Demand Study, or FADS for short.

In total, 63% of folks considering a new car in the near future want AWD or 4×4. Blind-spot cameras and a power driver’s seat tied for second, at 62%, while front and rear parking sensors were next at 61%. Finally, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto slotted in at number four with 60%.

AutoPacific

AutoPacific broke down the data even further, detailing which generation responded with each selection between Gen Z, Gen Y, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. AWD was most in demand with Boomers, of which 70% said their next car absolutely must have it, though 60% of Gen Z’ers still want it on theirs. By comparison, just 49% of Gen Z’ers and 26% of Boomers say that eco-friendly interiors are a top priority. That checks out, huh?

While it varies by segment, AWD and 4×4 has become altogether more common with the increased popularity of crossovers, SUVs, and pickups. Key truck manufacturers like Ford have largely phased out 4×2 models across their lineups, as premium F-Series trims offer it as standard. Heck, you can only get a two-wheel drive Super Duty if you get the base XL.

Now, it wouldn’t be right to say that new vehicle shoppers aren’t interested in automated driving assist systems. AutoPacific’s study says that of the people considering cars $35,000 and over, where such features are most commonly found, 53% trust such systems to prevent accidents automatically without any driver input. But that doesn’t mean systems like Tesla Autopilot’s Full Self Driving are number one on their list, nor should they be given its track record.

