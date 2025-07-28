Budget Car Buyers Want Automakers to K.I.S.S.

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Are you tired of car companies adding pointless doodads and gadgets to otherwise simple cars? Do you disagree with the idea that every daily driver needs a digital gauge cluster or biometric scanning to control cabin climate? Then by golly, you aren’t alone. New data from research firm AutoPacific shows that people interested in buying cars under $35,000 would rather have the option for more basic vehicles in order to keep costs down and repairs simple.

The info comes from AutoPacific’s Future Attribute Demand Study (cleverly abbreviated to FADS), in which it surveyed more than 14,000 people who intend to purchase a vehicle in the next three years. Potential buyers considering cars in the $25,000-$35,000 range had a far simpler list of desired features than those shopping for cars above $35,000. Only 15% said they want heads-up display or premium stereo systems with a name like Bose or Harmon Kardon. Even fewer wanted leather seats, with just 11% checking that box.

“Front wheel drive, base stereos, cloth seats with various manual adjustment, and analog gauges are ‘in’ for these more frugal shoppers,” explained Robby DeGraff, AutoPacific’s manager of product and consumer insights, in a statement. “So the array of standard equipment found on entry- and mid-level trims of today’s popular vehicles within the $25,000 to $35,000 price range may need to be reexamined as consumers tighten their belts in the face of economic uncertainty.”

Still, 26% of the shoppers on a stricter budget want features such as wireless Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, and selectable drive modes.

Most want to stick with internal combustion engines, too. A fifth of them are interested in hybrids at that price point, while only 5% want it to be fully electric. (So much for that stripped-down Model Y.)

AutoPacific

Folks interested in cars under $35,000 agreed most with their less frugal counterparts on the topic of driver safety aids. In total, 60% of them want their car to help prevent careless mistakes by means of smart tech. That said, they don’t necessarily need or want their vehicles to intervene and take control of steering or braking, so the driver doesn’t have to do anything.

On the other end of the spectrum, far fewer of those customers care if their cars have the most modern technology available. They also value practicality over design, and low cost over making a statement. In short, it seems like a car is a car to them, so long as it works well and offers the necessities.

Some of you will shout, “I’ve been saying this forever!” And I’m sure you’re right. You have. But it’s no surprise to see more people feeling this way after years of economic uncertainty, with who knows how many more on the horizon. It’s a tricky time to buy a new car if you don’t have a lot of disposable income, so if automakers want to find or maintain success in the more budget-friendly segments, they’ll need to pay attention.

Hand-crank windows might not be coming back, but physical needles on the speedometer and tach may have a future yet.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com