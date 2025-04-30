Iowa Passes Bill Protecting Racetracks From Cranky Karens

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s become a familiar story: New neighbors move next door to a racetrack, complain about noise, and the facility has to fight for its life. We’ve reported on similar stories in California, Colorado, and other states, but we should never have to worry about Iowa once House Bill 645 takes effect on July 1, 2025. The new legislation protects motorsport venues from legal action over noise and nuisance claims, so long as they were established before the neighbor either built or purchased the nearby property.

Essentially, if the track was there first, the person next door can’t sue them into oblivion because it’s too loud or dusty.

Iowa’s state senate and house of representatives passed HB645 unanimously. Several government officials spoke after casting their votes in favor of it, with Senator Cherilynn Westrich explaining, “Some Iowa race tracks are facing a problem where housing developments are being built around them and they currently could be subject to nuisance actions for sound, light, and so forth, even though the track was built first and they’re in compliance with standard operating procedures for the industry.” It’s now waiting to be signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.

The bill was unsurprisingly supported by the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (better known as SEMA) as well as the Performance Racing Industry group.

“Iowa’s race tracks are more than just entertainment venues; they are economic engines that support local businesses, create jobs and generate substantial revenue for the state,” PRI said in a press release. “This immunity is essential for the ongoing operation and advancement of these venues.”

Iowa Speedway in Newton hosts national competitions such as NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series as well as IndyCar, though it’s far from the state’s only track. There are plenty more short ovals—dirt and paved—where racers are running on any given weekend. But of course, HB645 is even more crucial for those smaller venues where fans support grassroots motorsport and local businesses.

It’s worth noting that this legislation provides immunity for racetracks no matter which property owner was there first, so long as the track existed before the neighbor moved in. What I’m getting at is, if a track enters into new ownership and the same neighbor has been waiting to file legal action for 20 years, said neighbor can’t do anything so long as the racing facility was there before they were. In that sense, it seems like HB645 provides comprehensive protection for these venues.

I’ll be keeping an eye out for legislation like this in other states as motorsport fans continue voicing their support of tracks both big and small across the States.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com