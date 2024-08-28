Indy 500’s ‘Paper Boy,’ a Speedway Legend, Has Died at 71

If you’ve been to the Indy 500, you’ve likely run into Chuck Lynn at some point or another. Lynn responded to many nicknames, each one assigned by a select group of Indy regulars including racers, mechanics, IMS personnel, and of course, fans. “Chucky,” “Chuck,” “Paper,” and “Paper Boy” were the most common, though after his 2013 self-titled book, he was also known as “The Wolfman.” I regret to inform you that Lynn passed away Tuesday at the age of 71.

If you’re wondering why I’m writing about a newspaper salesman, you likely haven’t been to an Indy 500. See, this place is 100% about tradition—from the race day festivities to the yellow shirts and the many faces you see every May, even the smallest details turn into big deals. Lynn wasn’t exactly a small detail, but just like the “Indy 500 Quilt Lady,” even an unexpected character like him can become a legend at the Speedway.

Jerry Perez

As Marshall Pruett expertly shares on Racer.com, Lynn and his brothers began selling newspapers at the Speedway in 1973, and he was eventually befriended by some of the biggest names in racing; A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, former IMS owner Tony George, and many more. Selling papers wasn’t just a hobby for Lynn, but a means to make a living and also escape the uglier side of his daily life. Interacting with patrons became some sort of therapy for him.

Lynn was born in 1952 with cerebral palsy, and as he described in his autobiography, he’s had to deal with being mistreated, periods of depression, poor mobility, low self-esteem, and various other challenges—some of them as basic as just being able to get places. This is why Lynn was always seen in his tricycle pedaling around the vast grounds of the Speedway. Rumor is that four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt bought him that bike.

Despite his challenges, Lynn went on to become the best damn newspaper salesman in the entire state of Indiana—if not by volume, then certainly in total revenue. As Pruett highlights, everyone at the track—insider or fan—had a soft spot for Chucky so they would all hand him at least a fiver for a $1 newspaper. It was common to see fans pay as much as $10 and $20 as an act of kindness.

I first met Lynn back in 2015 when Juan Pablo Montoya won the Indy 500, but it wasn’t until 2016 that I really learned who he was and what he meant to the Speedway community. These photographs shown here were taken the day after Alexander Rossi won the 100th running of the 500. As you can see, organizers would build a few minutes into the rigorous (and long) victory photo session so Lynn could get some time with the winner.

Jerry Perez

From that year on, I always looked forward to seeing him pose along the yard of bricks with the lucky winner, one of them holding the paper with their face on the front page, and the other looking proud to have sold another copy. I’m not sure if Lynn gifted the race winner their copy, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he made them pay for it. He always meant business!

Many drivers have taken to social media to share their condolences, but it’s the track’s own words and Tony Kanaan’s photos that say it best:

“Everyone at IMS mourns the passing of Chuck Lynn, a legendary friend to all at the Speedway for decades through his job selling newspapers at the track from his beloved bike,” said the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook. “He was a ray of sunshine and kind to all. Rest in peace, Chucky.

Godspeed.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com