Huge Texas Car Theft Ring Known for Shipping Cars to Mexico Busted by Police

Everything’s bigger in Texas, goes the saying. Although Alaska might have a rebuttal or two about that claim, when it comes to multi-million dollar car heists, maybe let Texas have that notoriety. Such as a recent bust of a massive auto theft ring based in North Texas.

Seven men were arrested following a yearslong investigation by the Grapevine Police Department. They were allegedly connected to more than 200 car thefts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The estimated worth of the stolen vehicles is $9.3 million.

According to the department, since 2022, the area has been dealing with an influx of car thefts, particularly from public parking lots. However, between January 2023 and March 2024, there were 316 reports of stolen vehicles, an average of 20-plus cars per month. Notably, a month after the suspected car thieves were taken into custody, the department received zero reports of stolen vehicles. Ain’t that a coincidence?

CBS News reported that the suspects, whose ages range from 19 to 27, focused on high-performance vehicles, including the occasional Lamborghini. However, their main targets were muscle cars, including the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Dodge Charger. The Chevy Corvette and Jeep Cherokee were also among the group’s favorites. The investigation’s big break came when a crime analyst spotted a stolen vehicle used during the theft of another one.

“After a lot of hours of investigation, they were able to identify a suspect vehicle,'” said Amanda McNew, media manager for the Grapevine Police Department. “From there, it just snowballed, and their investigation went wide open.”

CBS News

In a coordinated multi-agency effort, SWAT teams raided locations in Dallas and Garland and seized a number of stolen vehicles, technology for reprogramming key fobs, and other evidence connected to millions of dollars worth of other car thefts.

During the raid of a Garland-area home, law enforcement was aware of the property’s use of surveillance cameras and the likelihood of occupants being armed. There was also the alleged presence of a tiger on the property. Thankfully, no tiger was found, but firearms, GPS trackers, and additional stolen goods were retrieved.

Court documents show that the group would resell the vehicles to unassuming buyers and had previously been caught shipping vehicles to other U.S. states as well as into Mexico. Also, the Grapevine Police said the suspects had grown increasingly violent in their activities. At the time of their arrest, some had active warrants for aggravated robberies. All seven suspects have been charged with Organized Criminal Activity, a first-degree felony. Additional federal charges are expected as well.