Get Two Free DeWalt Brushless Tools When You Buy Batteries at This Memorial Day Sale

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DeWalt tools are still a great bang-for-buck in 2026—I have quite a few of the brand’s XR and brushless power tools myself. This week, The Home Depot is running a particularly enticing Memorial Day DeWalt deal that lets you pick not one, but two, brushless tools from a list of good stuff when you buy a battery and charger combo.
Get This 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries + Charger Kit, Add Two Free Tools at CheckoutSee It
DeWalt Free Tools for Memorial Day 2026
Once you add that battery and charger kit to your cart, you’ll be prompted to pick two tools from this list of useful items:
- 20V MAX XR Screw Gun (Normally $169, now free)
- 20V MAX Jobsite Fan (Normally $169, now free)
- 20V MAX Compact Impact Driver, 1/4″ Drive (Normally $169, now free)
- 20V MAX Cordless Ratchet, 1/2″ Drive (Normally $219, now free)
- 20V MAX Hammer Drill, 1/2″ Drive (Normally $169, now free)
More DeWalt Deals at The Home Depot
If you’re already in DeWalt’s ecosystem and you want to make the most out of early summer savings, check out these other DeWalt deals that The Home Depot is running during its 2026 Memorial Day discount blitz:
- Pick one free tool from 11 options when you buy a 20V/60V MAX FLEXVOLT Lithium-Ion 9.0Ah Battery and Charger Starter Kit
- Get up to $150 off DeWalt lawn mowers.
- Get a whopping 45% off this awesome 20V 1/2″ drill/driver kit (comes with a battery and charger).
- Be advised, many of these deals are online only. So fill your cart here before heading to the store.