Get Two Free DeWalt Brushless Tools When You Buy Batteries at This Memorial Day Sale

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DeWalt tools are still a great bang-for-buck in 2026—I have quite a few of the brand’s XR and brushless power tools myself. This week, The Home Depot is running a particularly enticing Memorial Day DeWalt deal that lets you pick not one, but two, brushless tools from a list of good stuff when you buy a battery and charger combo.

Get This 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries + Charger Kit, Add Two Free Tools at Checkout See It

Once you add that battery and charger kit to your cart, you’ll be prompted to pick two tools from this list of useful items:

More DeWalt Deals at The Home Depot

If you’re already in DeWalt’s ecosystem and you want to make the most out of early summer savings, check out these other DeWalt deals that The Home Depot is running during its 2026 Memorial Day discount blitz: