69% Off: DeWalt Battery Blowout Pricing at The Home Depot Today

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If you run DeWalt tools (or are even thinking about getting one), you’ve got to hit up The Home Depot‘s Spring Black Friday Sale. Today, the retailer’s hacking prices to pieces. For just $107, you can get a $350 two-battery-plus-charger combo while the sale’s still live!

Save $242: 6Ah + 4Ah DeWalt Batteries + Charger for $107 See It

Save $118: 5Ah + 2Ah DeWalt Batteries + Charger for $80.25 See It

Save $84: Single 3Ah DeWalt battery for $45 See It

Shop More Tool Deals

If you missed the crazy-cheap deals above, don’t worry. The Home Depot is running Spring Black Friday promos through the end of April and into early May.

We’ll cover all the best ones on our dedicated Deals page.