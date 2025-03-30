For Sale: Monster Tank With Dual Blown Big-Block Chevy V8s for $92,000

Feeling like the apocalypse is nigh? Well, the monster tank Overtime Traxx is back on the market via RacingJunk — and it’s cheaper!

Previously offered with an asking price of $105,000, Overtime Traxx is now listed at $92,000. Delivery is available but at an additional cost, I’m sure. The monster vehicle is said to be parade capable, but you can’t take its name with you, which presumably stays with current owner Chandler Lloyd. So, before you start signing up for parades and grand openings, you’ll need to come up with an epic Monster Jam-worthy name that maybe starts with Black, Red, The, Judge, or Big. Or, I guess, you could just go with Bruce.

Like many monster trucks, Overtime Traxx is not its original name either, but the vehicle is definitely a mashup of automaker parts. According to Monster Truck Fandom, Overtime Traxx was previously known as Bigfoot Fastrax and first sported a very ’80s livery of airbrushed teal, purple, magenta, and yellow.

Bigfoot Fastrax was once owned and driven by Bob Chandler, the creator of the legendary Bigfoot 4×4, which popularized the monster truck segment. Initially built in 1987 by Loren Puyear, the tank-like vehicle featured a Chevrolet van body and was powered by two Chevy engines.

Under Chandler’s ownership, the vehicle was shortened and changed to a Ford. Beneath its body were supercharged Ford engines. A 1990 Ford Aerostar body was added later. When purchased by Lloyd, its name was changed to Overtime Traxx.

RacingJunk

Although the Aerostar body remained, its propulsion system was updated to two 572-cubic-inch big block Chevy V8s with 871 blowers. Overtime Traxx’s power isn’t overkill when you’ve got an alleged 20,000 pounds of vehicle to schlep.

The interior is more of an engine bay than a cockpit. However, in front of the engine setup are drive-centric gauges for each engine and levers for steering. The center console of sorts features half a dozen more readouts and an assortment of switches that are difficult to read via the low-res images. Guessing by the icons, though, they look to be controls for the fuel pumps, water pumps, several fans, and tracks.

There is also seating for two, so you and your favoritest person can enjoy what’s likely deafening but glorious supercharged sounds at your backs and into your spine. For the same price, you could get yourself something like a GMC Hummer EV SUV, but you’d miss out on the monster truck fun plus a full-body massage courtesy of a twin-engine rumble for whatever it is that leather-upholstered massage seat is trying to do.

