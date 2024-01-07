Extremely Rare and Bizarre Italian Coachbuilt Hummer H1 ’T-Rex’ Reappears for Sale

If you like Hummer H1s but they just don't look enough like mutated WJ Jeep Grand Cherokees with '90s aquarium-chic interiors, then boy do I have a car for you. This extremely rare 2000 Hummer H1 T-Rex by Coggiola, the Italian coachbuilder, is back up for sale after being sold in 2008 and it's one of the strangest cars we've ever seen.

Coggiola's T-Rex first hit the scene at the 2000 Geneva Motor Show and it was marketed as a stylish and luxurious go-anywhere brute. Since its underpinnings are Hummer H1-based, it's rugged, capable off-road, and incredibly durable. However, on the outside, its wacky Coggiola styling looks straight out of Whoville. Oddly enough, its front end looks borrowed from a WJ Grand Cherokee, albeit with a few modifications. The grille is all Jeep and even its headlights look carryover from a WJ. I do dig its simple steel wheels and massive sidewall tires, though.

Inside, its tan leather interior hides the Hummer's utilitarian, military-based cabin with an entirely new dashboard, center console, seats, and even headliner. All of the trim is finished with a turquoise pattern that looks like it's from a child's fish tank and the rugs are similarly colored. Its seating arrangement is as bizarre as the rest of the car, with two widely separated front seats, two more widely spaced seats in the second row, and then two very closely spaced seats in the third row. At least the headliner has two claw-like sunroof panels to bring in some extra natural light.

Classic Number

Under its Jeep-esque hood lies a Detroit Diesel 6.5-liter V8 diesel engine, paired with a GM four-speed automatic transmission. Being a Hummer, it's naturally four-wheel drive and supremely capable off-road.

Back in 2008, when this specific car last popped up for sale, the asking price was €499,000 ($546,181 in today's U.S. dollars). Now, it's back on the market, living in Rome, but its asking price isn't listed. So if you want to know how much it costs, you'll have to reach out to the seller directly and make a deal.

Any supercar with only 1,926 miles on the odometer and a rarity that would make Koenigsegg's seem mass-market would sell for seven figures. However, this Coggiola T-Rex is one of the strangest-looking cars I've ever seen and I just can't imagine who its target buyer is. Hopefully whoever buys it drives it more than the previous owners, though, as the world deserves to see the bizarre silliness of the T-Rex.