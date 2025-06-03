Elon Musk Claims ‘Corruption’ Over New Jersey Decommissioning Superchargers

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Elon Musk, the CEO of multiple companies including Tesla, just supposedly exited his time attempting to gut the U.S. government. Days later the black-eyed (literally) executive is accusing a government-run agency of corruption.

On Friday, the Tesla Charging X.com (formerly known as Twitter) account posted that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) will not allow the automaker to “co-locate” its chargers with other types of charges. Further, according to the Tesla-owned account, the NJTA asked the automaker to decommission 64 existing Supercharger stalls.

Musk responded to a post on the social media platform, which he owns, stating, “sounds like corruption.”

Elon Musk Claims Corruption by NJTA on X.com

The NJTA issued a statement on Friday stating the New Jersey Turnpike will transition to “Universal Open Access EV chargers on June 6.” Those chargers will be provided solely by Applegreen Electric, and are said to be compatible with all makes and models of EVs. The NJTA did not mention whether the new chargers will use CCS or NACS ports, nor did it mention charging output or how many chargers are coming online.

PlugShare reveals that the Vince Lombardi Service Station charger is operational already with seven CCS plugs and 1 NACS plug.

Tesla’s post X.com said the automaker has been preparing for this for three years by building 116 charging stalls along the New Jersey Turnpike that would serve as replacements to the 64 being decommissioned.

Tesla claimed in the post that it offered the NJTA “above-market commercial terms,” which included offering to build Superchargers at the New Jersey service plaza with equipment upgrades. The claimed upgrades would have included Superchargers with screens and NACS cables equipped with CCS1 “magic docks” (Tesla’s adapter for NACS to CCS1).

The removal of Superchargers, which are known to be the most reliable of the charging networks in the U.S. market today, seems at odds with New Jersey’s EV adoption goals. The state plans to have all new car sales be zero-emissions by 2035, which is a plan that was announced in 2023.

