DIY Guy Builds Ultimate Chore Fleet With Mini Bulldozer, Road Grader Based on Lawn Tractors

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Normally, we write about cars and trucks on this fine website, but you won’t find any in this story. Instead, you’ll see a proud builder and collector named Frank who loves Cub Cadet machinery. He loves it so much that he custom-made an entire fleet of scaled equipment that’s fully functional. Now, he has a garden tractor-sized bulldozer, a sit-on road grader, a miniature articulating dump truck, and more to keep his property lookin’ spiffy.

Many videos on the Wood and Metal Shop Time YouTube channel show these machines being built. You could spend hours watching them. And while you’re at it, you can learn a thing or two about building lumber racks or operating stump grinders. It’s a win-win.

Seeing all of Frank’s creations staged in the driveway is pretty neat. It’s tough to pick a favorite, but the bulldozer is a great example of his ingenuity. He configured it with two Cub Cadet transmissions—one in the front, and one in the back—both of which have been modified to run the same speed in forward and reverse. By having two independently controlled units, he’s able to spin the rig in place. The six-way blade up front also enables it to push dirt right or left.

Wood and Metal Shop Time via YouTube

Another of Frank’s most recent builds is the 4×4 articulating dump truck. While it may look factory stock, it required a ton of ingenuity, from turning the engine and transmission around to mounting a rear axle at the front to get drive power. The halves are connected by a universal joint in the middle that allows them to flex one way or the other. This design was not the first, as Frank previously tried a CV joint that just didn’t work. He humbly notes that others have designed similar equipment, but his might be the only one with a hydraulically operated steel bed.

“I will say that I did commandeer a couple of working machines, a couple of working tractors, and cut them up. But nothing that would be considered rare or unusual in the Cub Cadet line,” Frank reassures his viewers. “Most of the tractors that were utilized here were headed for the scrap pile.”

Phew!

They've Never Been Seen Like This!

I can’t help but appreciate the work that’s been done here. As a fellow lover of old iron who doesn’t always know when to stop, I have the utmost respect for someone who refines and perfects tools to suit their needs. Not everyone has use for a small dozer, or grader, or forklift—I understand—but if you do? Shoot. You can build it, as Frank proves.

Much love, sir. This is some impressive DIY work.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com